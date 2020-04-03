HEXUS Week In Review: ROG Zephyrus G14 and Scimitar MK1

PC Specialist Scimitar MK1
We sometimes ask our readers to spec a PC base unit at a particular price point. £2,000 represents a really decent amount of money that ...
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 featuring AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
Announced at the turn of the year at CES, AMD put plenty of meat on the bones of its Ryzen Mobile 4000 processors last week. ...
CCL Elysium iCue Gaming PC
Building a modern performance PC has become a disarmingly simple pastime. As our older readers will attest, putting together a rig used to be a ...
AOC Agon AG353UCG
There's a new Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate monitor in town. It goes by the name of AOC Agon AG353UCG and is heading to retail shelves priced ...
-
Leaked Intel Core i9-10980KH slide boasts of 5.3GHz TVB
10th gen 8C/16T Comet Lake-H will ...
-
Samsung intends to exit LCD market, go all in on QD-LED
Closure of LCD making facilities in ...
-
UK ISPs cooperate with Govt during Covid-19 crisis
Removing caps on data, adding bill ...
- Ubisoft's month of free games starts with Rayman Legends
- Microsoft PowerToys adds Window Walker, Image Resizer
- Linux 5.6 Kernel released with Nvidia RTX 20 graphics support
- Astro Slide smartphone computer hybrid looking for funds
- Microsoft Edge to get vertical tabs, password monitor and more
- Asus ROG Strix and TUF 27-inch curved 165Hz monitors detailed
- Steam tweaks updater scheduler due to bandwidth concerns
Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...
Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00