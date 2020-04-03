vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: ROG Zephyrus G14 and Scimitar MK1

by Parm Mann on 3 April 2020, 16:01

Tags: PC Specialist, ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), CCL Computers, AOC, AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaej62

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

PC Specialist Scimitar MK1

We sometimes ask our readers to spec a PC base unit at a particular price point. £2,000 represents a really decent amount of money that ...

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 featuring AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

Announced at the turn of the year at CES, AMD put plenty of meat on the bones of its Ryzen Mobile 4000 processors last week. ...

CCL Elysium iCue Gaming PC

Building a modern performance PC has become a disarmingly simple pastime. As our older readers will attest, putting together a rig used to be a ...

AOC Agon AG353UCG

There's a new Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate monitor in town. It goes by the name of AOC Agon AG353UCG and is heading to retail shelves priced ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a PC Specialist 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Gaming PC

Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...


Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!