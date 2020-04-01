vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel Core i9-10999K doubles current-gen performance

by HEXUS Staff on 1 April 2020, 08:57

German retailer Lirpa Technologies has accidentally let slip the specifications and probable performance of Intel's upcoming Comet Lake desktop CPUs.

The headline chip is the Core i9-10999X housing 16 cores and 32 threads running at a guaranteed all-core 5.0GHz. The core count doubles from this generation, intimating excellent performance that ought to give AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen chips a bloody nose.

Most telling is the probable performance, as Lirpa has internally tested pre-production silicon on AMD's favourite benchmark, Cinebench R20.

Said chip is more than twice as fast as the Core i9-9900KS and sets new records in the mainstream space. Expect it to arrive at retail next month armed with a $999 price tag. Pre-orders start today, April 1.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by Terbinator - Wed 01 Apr 2020 09:13
:rolleyes:
Posted by darcotech - Wed 01 Apr 2020 09:21
It is 1st April after all. :-)
Posted by 3dcandy - Wed 01 Apr 2020 09:33
It would also be a 300+ watt part if it's true
Posted by lumireleon - Wed 01 Apr 2020 09:33
that graph is an exclusive Hexus labs benchmark. How did you manage to test a rumour? rumour core benchmark?