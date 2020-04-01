Intel Core i9-10999K doubles current-gen performance

You are here:

German retailer Lirpa Technologies has accidentally let slip the specifications and probable performance of Intel's upcoming Comet Lake desktop CPUs.

The headline chip is the Core i9-10999X housing 16 cores and 32 threads running at a guaranteed all-core 5.0GHz. The core count doubles from this generation, intimating excellent performance that ought to give AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen chips a bloody nose.

Most telling is the probable performance, as Lirpa has internally tested pre-production silicon on AMD's favourite benchmark, Cinebench R20.

Said chip is more than twice as fast as the Core i9-9900KS and sets new records in the mainstream space. Expect it to arrive at retail next month armed with a $999 price tag. Pre-orders start today, April 1.