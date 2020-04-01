InWin launches C200 mid-tower case for content creators

Back at CES 2020 HEXUS reported upon the InWin Diey 'Butterfly' 10th gen signature PC chassis. In addition to this headlining frivolity typical of InWin the firm had a number of more sober, practical products such as liquid coolers, fans, a curved mini-ITX chassis, and today's headlining C200 mid-tower ATX case for content creators. The InWin C200 has now been officially launched.

As per my headline, InWin targets the C200 ATX mid-tower at content creators, as well as creative professionals, and PC builders that require ample local storage space. The latter category must include gamers as the product is categorised as a gaming chassis, going by the product URL.

Key features of the 470 x 230 x 518.5mm InWin C200 are its versatile interior, cooling solution considerations, and its capacity for up to eight HDDs and two ODDs (or two to three hot-swap bays). Moreover its maximum compatibility figures for important components like the CPU cooler, GPU, and PSU mounting are generous - as befits a high-end case for creatives or other power users.

InWin IW-CS-C200BLK

Construction materials: SECC, ABS

Motherboard compatibility: 12" x 11" E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX (Note: 12" x 9.6" MBs supported with optional drive cage.)

Expansion slots: PCI-E x 7, Vertical PCI-E x 2 (Riser Card Optional, Not Included in Package)

Maximum compatibility: VGA Card Length: 400mm (Maximum) (Length up to 7 x 400mm slots when removing 4 x 3.5" HDD Cages ), VGA Card Width: 170mm (Maximum), CPU Heatsink Height: 166mm (Maximum)

I/O ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, HD Audio

External drive bays: 2 x 5.25"or Hot-Swap Drive Cage (3 x 3.5")

Internal drive bays: 6 x 3.5", 2 x 2.5"(2 pre-installed, max. up to 3)

Thermal solution compatibility: 1 x 120mm Rear Fan/120mm Radiator, 2 x 120mm/140mm Front Fan, 2 x 120mm Top Fan (Only one top fan can be mounted if using the optional drive cage) (Numbers of fans pre-installed may vary based on different regions.)

Power supply compatibility: PSII: ATX12V, - Length up to 220mm

Product dimensions: with Button & Stand (H x W x D) 470 x 230 x 518.5mm, 18.5" x 9.6" x20.3"

Net weight: 7.6Kg, 16.25lb

Talking up its professional appeal, InWin highlights the C200's strong and isolating SECC steel side panels with easy access thumb screws. Additionally the flexible fan and radiator mounting options should suit many custom build options.

At the time of writing we don't have pricing and availability details for the C200.

Last week InWin officially launched its curvy B1 mini-ITX chassis in Taiwan.