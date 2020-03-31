vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Asus ROG Strix and TUF 27-inch curved 165Hz monitors detailed

by Mark Tyson on 31 March 2020, 11:11

Tags: ASUSTeK (TPE:2357)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaej27

Add to My Vault: x

Asus has quietly listed a pair of new gaming monitors, fleshing out its ROG Strix and TUF ranges. These are the Asus ROG Strix XG27WQ and the Asus TUF Gaming VG27VH1B 27-inch curved gaming monitors. Both have quite a lot in common such as the 27-inch diagonal, use of VA panels, 1500R panel curvature, 1ms MPRT response times, max 165Hz refresh with Freesync support, and a range of GamePlus and GameVisual modes.

The Asus ROG Strix model is, as many would expect, the higher end choice, with higher resolution of 1440p, greater peak brightness, better colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance, and the added benefit of a USB hub - however it lacks the stereo speakers of the TUF. There are other premium Strix benefits though, like the better modern connectivity, a height adjustable stand is provided as standard, and -steady yourself - Asus Aura Sync lighting technology with LEDs around the back and projected down onto your table.

 

Asus ROG Strix XG27WQ

Asus TUF Gaming VG27VH1B

Panel size / type / res

27-inch VA 2560x1440

27-inch VA 1920x1080

Colour

125% sRGB / DCI-P3 92%

120% sRGB / DCI-P3 90%

Max brightness / contrast

450cd/m2, 3000:1

250cd/m2, 3000:1

Response time

1ms MPRT

1ms MPRT

Refresh range

48 ~165Hz using DP connector

50 ~165Hz using HDMI

Curvature

1500R

1500R

GamePlus Modes

Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter/Display Alignment

Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter/Display Alignment

GameVisual Modes

Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode/User Mode

Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode

Other modes

Low blue light, Extreme Low Motion Blur, GameFast input tech, MShadow Boost, Display Widget

Low blue light, Extreme Low Motion Blur, GameFast input tech, MShadow Boost

Audio

3.5mm Mini-Jack

3.5mm Mini-Jack input, 3.5mm Mini-Jack headphone, 2W x 2 Stereo RMS speakers

I/O

HDMI(v2.0) x2, DisplayPort 1.2, USB3.0 Type-B x1, USB3.0 Type-A x2

HDMI(v2.0), D-Sub

Stand

Tilt : +20°~-5°, Swivel : +50°~-50°, Height Adjustment : 0~100 mm, VESA Wall Mounting : 100x100mm

Tilt : +23°~-5°, Swivel : +15°~-15°, VESA Wall Mounting : 100x100mm

 

Whichever of the above you might choose, Asus makes it clear that you will benefit from Adaptive Sync compatibility with Nvidia GeForce GTX 10, 16 and RTX 20 series graphics cards. AMD GPUs will be able to use Freesync for smoother graphics too. AMD GPU users should note that the Strix model is FreeSync Premium Pro compatible thanks to its added HDR tech, meanwhile the TUF is Freesync Pro compatible.

Rich, extensive?

Both these monitors are expected to become available shortly but I have only found pricing indications for the TUF Gaming model, which looks like it will be priced at around €400.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 31 Mar 2020 11:40
Freesync Premium Pro….
Does that wash whiter than white?

Gotta love the marketing person there. *awaits the + version*
Posted by mtyson - Tue 31 Mar 2020 12:10
Just to clarify the Freesync tiers:

Posted by Spud1 - Tue 31 Mar 2020 14:04
3dcandy
Gotta love the marketing person there. *awaits the + version*

Indeed - same with “VESA DisplayHDR 400” which is not actually HDR, but an invented a “bottom tier” purely for marketing purposes.

It's nice to see the better VA panels making their way down to this sort of price point though regardless of the marketing spin - and with reasonable refresh rates too.
Posted by kalniel - Tue 31 Mar 2020 14:30
27" at 1080p is not ‘some serious specs’ as Asus claim - if you want to avoid jaggies you'd have to be some distance away, which then makes the curve problematic.