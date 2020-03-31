Asus ROG Strix and TUF 27-inch curved 165Hz monitors detailed

Asus has quietly listed a pair of new gaming monitors, fleshing out its ROG Strix and TUF ranges. These are the Asus ROG Strix XG27WQ and the Asus TUF Gaming VG27VH1B 27-inch curved gaming monitors. Both have quite a lot in common such as the 27-inch diagonal, use of VA panels, 1500R panel curvature, 1ms MPRT response times, max 165Hz refresh with Freesync support, and a range of GamePlus and GameVisual modes.

The Asus ROG Strix model is, as many would expect, the higher end choice, with higher resolution of 1440p, greater peak brightness, better colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance, and the added benefit of a USB hub - however it lacks the stereo speakers of the TUF. There are other premium Strix benefits though, like the better modern connectivity, a height adjustable stand is provided as standard, and -steady yourself - Asus Aura Sync lighting technology with LEDs around the back and projected down onto your table.

Asus ROG Strix XG27WQ Asus TUF Gaming VG27VH1B Panel size / type / res 27-inch VA 2560x1440 27-inch VA 1920x1080 Colour 125% sRGB / DCI-P3 92% 120% sRGB / DCI-P3 90% Max brightness / contrast 450cd/m2, 3000:1 250cd/m2, 3000:1 Response time 1ms MPRT 1ms MPRT Refresh range 48 ~165Hz using DP connector 50 ~165Hz using HDMI Curvature 1500R 1500R GamePlus Modes Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter/Display Alignment Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter/Display Alignment GameVisual Modes Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode/User Mode Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode Other modes Low blue light, Extreme Low Motion Blur, GameFast input tech, MShadow Boost, Display Widget Low blue light, Extreme Low Motion Blur, GameFast input tech, MShadow Boost Audio 3.5mm Mini-Jack 3.5mm Mini-Jack input, 3.5mm Mini-Jack headphone, 2W x 2 Stereo RMS speakers I/O HDMI(v2.0) x2, DisplayPort 1.2, USB3.0 Type-B x1, USB3.0 Type-A x2 HDMI(v2.0), D-Sub Stand Tilt : +20°~-5°, Swivel : +50°~-50°, Height Adjustment : 0~100 mm, VESA Wall Mounting : 100x100mm Tilt : +23°~-5°, Swivel : +15°~-15°, VESA Wall Mounting : 100x100mm

Whichever of the above you might choose, Asus makes it clear that you will benefit from Adaptive Sync compatibility with Nvidia GeForce GTX 10, 16 and RTX 20 series graphics cards. AMD GPUs will be able to use Freesync for smoother graphics too. AMD GPU users should note that the Strix model is FreeSync Premium Pro compatible thanks to its added HDR tech, meanwhile the TUF is Freesync Pro compatible.

Both these monitors are expected to become available shortly but I have only found pricing indications for the TUF Gaming model, which looks like it will be priced at around €400.