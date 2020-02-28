HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair One Pro i200 and Aorus FI27Q-P

Corsair One Pro i200
With Intel Core X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper locking horns, high-end desktop (HEDT) has blossomed spectacularly. Many-core computing has become more widely available, and the ...
Aorus FI27Q-P
Over a year has passed since Aorus made its debut on the PC gaming monitor scene. The Gigabyte subsidiary's first effort, dubbed the AD27QD Tactical ...
Fractal Design Define 7
We've tested a lot of chassis here at HEXUS HQ in the past few years, and while plenty are deemed decent enough, those that truly ...
Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha
Asus has quietly slipped in an upgrade for its premier 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper-supporting Zenith II Extreme (Z2E) motherboard by releasing the Alpha (Z2EA) model ...
-
Intel announces 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processors
And it unveils a portfolio of ...
-
Microsoft confirms a 12TFLOPS AMD APU is in the Xbox Series X
Processor uses Zen 2 and RDNA ...
-
PCIe 6.0 spec version 0.5 released to members
Bandwidth doubling step is on track ...
- WD iNAND EU521 embedded flash drives announced
- Nvidia announces a million signups for GeForce Now
- NZXT H1 small form factor mini-ITX tower announced
- Corsair releases popular premium coolers in white livery
- Asus ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 - Qualcomm SD865 SoC confirmed
- Samsung introduces T55 1000R curved monitor series
- Raspberry Pi 4 2GB price cut to $35 in birthday celebration