vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair One Pro i200 and Aorus FI27Q-P

by Parm Mann on 28 February 2020, 16:01

Tags: Corsair, AORUS, Fractal Design, ASUSTeK (TPE:2357)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaei6n

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Corsair One Pro i200

With Intel Core X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper locking horns, high-end desktop (HEDT) has blossomed spectacularly. Many-core computing has become more widely available, and the ...

Aorus FI27Q-P

Over a year has passed since Aorus made its debut on the PC gaming monitor scene. The Gigabyte subsidiary's first effort, dubbed the AD27QD Tactical ...

Fractal Design Define 7

We've tested a lot of chassis here at HEXUS HQ in the past few years, and while plenty are deemed decent enough, those that truly ...

Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

Asus has quietly slipped in an upgrade for its premier 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper-supporting Zenith II Extreme (Z2E) motherboard by releasing the Alpha (Z2EA) model ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!