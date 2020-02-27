Samsung introduces T55 1000R curved monitor series

Samsung has launched its T55 curved monitor series. What separates these monitors from the curvy crowd is one of the most pronounced monitor curvatures yet. The FHD VA-type panels used by Samsung in its T55 range have a 1000R curvature. 1000R means it is as if the monitor panel is a section of a circle with a 1m radius, a significantly tighter curve than the common 1800R monitors that abound.

There are three new monitors that have been introduced to form the T55 series, and other than their physical qualities, obvious size/weight differences, there isn't a lot of variance in the tech specs. Flicking through the respective specs lists of the Samsung C32T55, C27T55, and C24T55 you will observe the following commonalities:

FHD resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels

VA panel with 1000R curvature

Max brightness of 250cd/m2

Static contrast ratio of 3,000:1

Response time of 4ms (GtG)

Viewing angles of 178°/178°

16.7m colours on screen with 1.193 sRGB coverage

Max refresh rate of 75Hz with Freesync

Built-in 5W stereo speakers on the 27- and 32-inch models

1x HDMI1.4, 1xDP, 1x D-sub, 1x Headphone

Other qualities of the T55 range that will be of interest are its Flicker Free technology plus low-blue light Eye Saver modes. Samsung has also implemented a Game Mode, but it isn't clear what this does, and Eco Saving Plus mode to cut energy usage.

Samsung's T55 screens have a so called three-sided borderless and minimal design, and use Samsung's signature dark blue colour scheme for construction materials, the rear has a fabric texture, and these monitors use a slim stand with circular 6mm metal base. The simple stand only offers tilt adjustments: -3 to +20°.

In the box alongside the monitor Samsung will provide an HDMI cable, external adapter, power cable, quick setup guide, and warranty card. At the time of writing I don't have pricing or availability details.