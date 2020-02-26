NZXT H1 small form factor mini-ITX tower announced

PC chassis and cooling specialist NZXT has announced a new small form factor chassis and pre-built system based around the same design. The new H1 SFF Mini-ITX case has more than a passing resemblance to the Microsoft Xbox Series X, which is good if you like that sort of thing. Additionally the NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC Pre-Build is a high-end system using this chassis and packing in the likes of an Intel Core I9 9900k CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU.

NZXT H1

The NZXT H1 is a compact 13.6 litre design (measures H: 387.7mm W: 187mm D: 187.6mm and weighs 6.53kg). Thus, while it is the same rough shape as an Xbox Series X it is quite a bit larger, all round. We don't have official dimensions from Microsoft but from the ODD slot I guesstimated the next gen Xbox is 27cm x 14cm x 14cm.

As sold, the NZXT H1 is a barebones of sorts; it comes with an SFX-L 650w 80+ Gold PSU, 140mm AIO, and PCIe riser card pre-installed "for a simple building experience," says the PC hardware maker. Of course a barebones system traditionally comes with a motherboard but this case has some essential harder to find components already inside, leaving the rather wide choice of Mini-ITX motherboard to the purchaser.

Key specs of the NZXT H1, not already mentioned above, are as follows:

Material(s): SGCC Steel and Tempered Glass

Memory Height: 45mm

Front I/O Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x 4 Pole Headset Audio Jack

Filters: All Air Intakes

Included Accessories: 650W SFX-L 80Plus Gold Fully Modular Power Supply with 10 year warranty, 140mm AIO Liquid Cooler, PCIe 16x Gen3 High-Speed Riser Card

Expansion Slots: 2

Drive Bays: 2.5-inch x 2

Radiator Support: 1x 140mm (Integrated AIO 140mm Liquid Cooler for CPU)

GPU Clearance: 305mm x 128mm; 265mm x 145mm with thickness of up to 2.5 Slots

Warranty: 3-year warranty on case, riser card, and AIO

Other features of the NZXT H1 design worth mentioning are its dual-chamber (CPU - GPU) internal layout, tool-less SSD tray and riser card, pre-routed cables.

As above, the NZXT H1 is being marketed at US$349. NZXT says that the support components that are installed (PSU, AiO cooler and riser card) have a $250 value, making the case $100 in effect. Buyers can choose to purchase an H1 in black or white.

NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC Pre-build

If you would prefer the hassle free and overarching warranty experience offered by a pre-build, NZXT is offering a complete system based around the H1 chassis (again in black or white options).

NZXT refers to this pre-built as being "packed with impressively powerful components and designed to be the ultimate small-footprint companion". There is only one configuration available in your colour of choice and I have bullet pointed the key component choices of the build below:

Intel Core i9-9900K

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition

Team T-FORCE Vulcan Z 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3200MHz

Intel 660p 1.0TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Asus ROG Strix Z390-I (Wi-Fi) motherboard

Windows 10 Home

This build is priced at US$1999.99. It is available now to US customers.