Lenovo updates ThinkPads with AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 mobile APUs

Lenovo has announced that its upcoming ThinkPad T series, X series and L series laptops and Yoga convertibles will be available with either AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors or, coming later in 2020, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. The PC making goliath is the first to offer the AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Mobile processors, it claims. A multitude of Lenovo ThinkPad T series, X series and L series models will become available from Q2 this year.

HEXUS reported upon the launch of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors at the start of 2020. At that time we learned of the initial lineup of the new 7nm Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU based mobile APUs for consumer laptops. Furthermore, quite a few systems making partners like Acer, Asus, and MSI said they were going to ready laptops based on these APUs. At CES AMD promised the first such laptops would arrive in the current quarter with 100+ system designs available before 2020 is out.

The official AMD product pages currently don't include the new AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Mobile processors but Lenovo is going to be using them in its upcoming ThinkPad T series, X series and L series laptops and Yoga convertibles. The Pro versions are usually closely related and similarly numbered to the consumer versions of these APUs. AMD makes these Ryzen Pro APU versions by adding features like enterprise-level security and manageability.

In addition to the new processors, Lenovo has implemented the following upgrades:

ThinkPad T series: Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Dolby Audio Speaker System and brighter displays with optional Dolby Vision support feature. Furthermore users can enjoy WiFi 6 and optional CAT 16 WWAN connectivity.

ThinkPad X series: Both X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with an FHD 500nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert. The X13 Yoga includes Dolby Audio Speaker System and an option for a vivid UHD OLED display with Dolby Vision.

ThinkPad L series: these machines are "thinner and lighter across the board," claims Lenovo. WiFi 6 and optional CAT 16 WWAN connectivity feature. Dolby Audio and brighter optional on-cell touch displays offer improved portable experiences. The ThinkPad L14 and L15 offer rapid-access unified communications functions to make it easy to join or leave meetings.

All the new and refreshed models look set for a Q2 2020 release as bullet pointed below.