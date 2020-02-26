Asus ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 - Qualcomm SD865 SoC confirmed

Qualcomm first shared official details about its Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform last December. The offering from Qualcomm pairs the SD865 SoC with a discrete Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System to provide 5G connectivity - Qualcomm won't provide an option to split this pairing to ensure premium connectivity to its top-end processor. You can read our launch date article for more details of the SD865's performance, and flick through the official product pages for Qualcomm's full specs.

HEXUS recently reported on the launch of the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, which comes packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, depending on the region variant (in the UK it features the octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 SoC instead). A lot of other flagship phones, some yet to be announced will come featuring Qualcomm's latest and greatest, and you might be wondering what they are.

Qualcomm has just announced that the following devices will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform inside, to power the first wave of 2020 5G smartphones:

Black Shark 3

FCNT arrows 5G

iQOO 3

Legion Gaming Phone

Nubia Red Magic 5G

OPPO Find X2

Realme X50 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

ROG Phone 3

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Sharp Aquos R5G

Sony Xperia 1 II

vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

ZenFone 7

ZTE Axon 10s Pro

All but the Samsung Galaxy models will also feature Qualcomm's FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem which implements several Wi-Fi 6 technologies, such as target wake time, 8×8 MU-MIMO, and WPA3 - as well as Bluetooth 5.1 support. There are more than 70 designs in development using the SD865 according to Qualcomm's latest data.

Asus hasn't started its ROG Phone 3 or Zenfone 7 PR engines yet, so it is interesting to see a key spec of these upcoming flagships confirmed by a third party component maker. MWC 2020 was actually supposed to be taking place right now (ending tomorrow) so there must be quite a few major smartphone announcements due, including some from Asus. Incidentally, XDA reports that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come pre-loaded with Google Stadia. Other hot-tipped features of the ROG Phone 3 are a big 120Hz display and 6,000mAh battery.

Other gaming phone designs in the list above include the Black Shark 3, Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone, and possibly some others I am unfamiliar with.