HEXUS Week In Review: KC2000, MAG272CQR and TRX40-Pro

LATEST REVIEWS

MSI Optix MAG272CQR The market for PC gaming monitors is full of potential, and though enthusiast panels touting all the latest bells and whistles hog most of the ...

Kingston KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB) Kingston has been making waves in the SSD market with a new range of budget-friendly solutions designed to entice those users still clinging to their ...

Asus Prime TRX40-Pro AMD released 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs in November 2019 to general performance acclaim. Boasting up to 32 cores and 64 threads at launch from ...