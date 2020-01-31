vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: KC2000, MAG272CQR and TRX40-Pro

by Parm Mann on 31 January 2020, 16:01

MSI Optix MAG272CQR

The market for PC gaming monitors is full of potential, and though enthusiast panels touting all the latest bells and whistles hog most of the ...

Kingston KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)

Kingston has been making waves in the SSD market with a new range of budget-friendly solutions designed to entice those users still clinging to their ...

Asus Prime TRX40-Pro

AMD released 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs in November 2019 to general performance acclaim. Boasting up to 32 cores and 64 threads at launch from ...

Deepcool Gamer Storm Macube 310P

Deepcool's approach to enthusiast hardware has served up some interesting products in recent years. The Chinese firm typically looks at established solutions and then introduces ...


