Eve Spectrum QHD and UHD gaming monitors revealed

Finish tech firm Eve made a bit of a name for itself when it launched the Eve V Surface Pro lookalike for thrifty power users. Now the firm is following up with a new crowd-sourced monitor design aimed at PC gamers and enthusiasts. Eve unveiled the new monitor design yesterday and revealed that there would be three versions of the 27-inch design, with various high performance panels.
The Eve Spectrum is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a minimal, but appealing and functional design. As technology doesn't stand still Eve decided to include newer and better tech than it had previously anticipated - so there are now three monitors instead of the one - the base model originally proposed.
If you head on over to the Eve Spectrum order page you can ponder over the full specs of each monitor before making a reservation. The three models all use LG-made IPS panels with high refresh rates, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratios, wide viewing angles, support for HDR10, 98 per cent DCI-P3, 100 per cent sRGB, and a typical contrast ratio of 1,000:1. Additionally you will find that all the above monitors are G-Sync Compatible certified and FreeSync Premium Pro certified.
Connectivity is quite comprehensive too, with all the Eve Spectrum variants having; 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C, 3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can use the monitor to power up several of your portable gadgets at once.
The difference in the screen options are best shown off in a table, as I can constructed below:
|
Model
|
Spectrum QHD 144Hz
|
Spectrum QHD 240Hz
|
Spectrum 4K 144Hz
|
Resolution
|
2560 x 1440
|
2560 x 1440
|
3840 x 2160
|
Frequency range
|
48Hz - 144Hz
|
48Hz - 240Hz
|
48Hz - 144Hz
|
Peak brightness
|
450cd/m²
|
750cd/m²
|
750cd/m²
|
VESA HDR
|
DisplayHDR400
|
DisplayHDR600
|
DisplayHDR600
|
Price
|
€349/$359
|
€489/$499
|
€589/$599
|
Due date
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2020
Users have access to a power button, preset button and 4-way joystick to adjust the picture and monitor settings. Integer-ratio upscaling can be performed by the monitor.
Please note that the above prices don’t include the stand, but just the 100 x 100mm VESA mountable monitor. Eve's stand is available separately at €99/$99 and offers tilt of 8° down / 24° up, 130mm of height adjustment, 90° left/right pivoting and quick-release.
NB: As HEXUS readers have commented below, please exercise caution when pre-ordering goods from outlets / makers you haven't used before. It is always worth spending a bit of time to look into a company - particularly checking its reviews and reputation.