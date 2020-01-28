Eve Spectrum QHD and UHD gaming monitors revealed

Finish tech firm Eve made a bit of a name for itself when it launched the Eve V Surface Pro lookalike for thrifty power users. Now the firm is following up with a new crowd-sourced monitor design aimed at PC gamers and enthusiasts. Eve unveiled the new monitor design yesterday and revealed that there would be three versions of the 27-inch design, with various high performance panels.

The Eve Spectrum is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a minimal, but appealing and functional design. As technology doesn't stand still Eve decided to include newer and better tech than it had previously anticipated - so there are now three monitors instead of the one - the base model originally proposed.

If you head on over to the Eve Spectrum order page you can ponder over the full specs of each monitor before making a reservation. The three models all use LG-made IPS panels with high refresh rates, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratios, wide viewing angles, support for HDR10, 98 per cent DCI-P3, 100 per cent sRGB, and a typical contrast ratio of 1,000:1. Additionally you will find that all the above monitors are G-Sync Compatible certified and FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

Connectivity is quite comprehensive too, with all the Eve Spectrum variants having; 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C, 3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can use the monitor to power up several of your portable gadgets at once.

The difference in the screen options are best shown off in a table, as I can constructed below:

Model Spectrum QHD 144Hz Spectrum QHD 240Hz Spectrum 4K 144Hz Resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Frequency range 48Hz - 144Hz 48Hz - 240Hz 48Hz - 144Hz Peak brightness 450cd/m² 750cd/m² 750cd/m² VESA HDR DisplayHDR400 DisplayHDR600 DisplayHDR600 Price €349/$359 €489/$499 €589/$599 Due date Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q4 2020

Users have access to a power button, preset button and 4-way joystick to adjust the picture and monitor settings. Integer-ratio upscaling can be performed by the monitor.

Please note that the above prices don’t include the stand, but just the 100 x 100mm VESA mountable monitor. Eve's stand is available separately at €99/$99 and offers tilt of 8° down / 24° up, 130mm of height adjustment, 90° left/right pivoting and quick-release.

NB: As HEXUS readers have commented below, please exercise caution when pre-ordering goods from outlets / makers you haven't used before. It is always worth spending a bit of time to look into a company - particularly checking its reviews and reputation.