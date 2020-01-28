vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Eve Spectrum QHD and UHD gaming monitors revealed

by Mark Tyson on 28 January 2020, 12:11

Finish tech firm Eve made a bit of a name for itself when it launched the Eve V Surface Pro lookalike for thrifty power users. Now the firm is following up with a new crowd-sourced monitor design aimed at PC gamers and enthusiasts. Eve unveiled the new monitor design yesterday and revealed that there would be three versions of the 27-inch design, with various high performance panels.

The Eve Spectrum is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a minimal, but appealing and functional design. As technology doesn't stand still Eve decided to include newer and better tech than it had previously anticipated - so there are now three monitors instead of the one - the base model originally proposed.

If you head on over to the Eve Spectrum order page you can ponder over the full specs of each monitor before making a reservation. The three models all use LG-made IPS panels with high refresh rates, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratios, wide viewing angles, support for HDR10, 98 per cent DCI-P3, 100 per cent sRGB, and a typical contrast ratio of 1,000:1. Additionally you will find that all the above monitors are G-Sync Compatible certified and FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

Connectivity is quite comprehensive too, with all the Eve Spectrum variants having; 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C, 3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can use the monitor to power up several of your portable gadgets at once.

The difference in the screen options are best shown off in a table, as I can constructed below:

Model

Spectrum QHD 144Hz

Spectrum QHD 240Hz

Spectrum 4K 144Hz

Resolution

2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440

3840 x 2160

Frequency range

48Hz - 144Hz

48Hz - 240Hz

48Hz - 144Hz

Peak brightness

450cd/m²

750cd/m²

750cd/m²

VESA HDR

DisplayHDR400

DisplayHDR600

DisplayHDR600

Price

€349/$359

€489/$499

€589/$599

Due date

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

 

Users have access to a power button, preset button and 4-way joystick to adjust the picture and monitor settings. Integer-ratio upscaling can be performed by the monitor.

Please note that the above prices don’t include the stand, but just the 100 x 100mm VESA mountable monitor. Eve's stand is available separately at €99/$99 and offers tilt of 8° down / 24° up, 130mm of height adjustment, 90° left/right pivoting and quick-release.

NB: As HEXUS readers have commented below, please exercise caution when pre-ordering goods from outlets / makers you haven't used before. It is always worth spending a bit of time to look into a company - particularly checking its reviews and reputation.

Posted by Guppy - Tue 28 Jan 2020 12:27
If you're thinking about pre-ordering this then you may want to check out this thread on Reddit first: https://www.reddit.com/r/evev/comments/duglie/those_who_have_not_received_your_eve_v_speak_up/
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Tue 28 Jan 2020 14:52
The link posted above is very concerning. Perhaps this “advert” should be removed or better still altered to inform users of their business practice, or lack thereof.

There are likely many, many people who have no idea what has happened or think there is nothing they can do.

This is the first I've heard of this company, but will never use them. I mean, why would you? Give someone money knowing you will receive nothing in return?
Posted by Jace007 - Tue 28 Jan 2020 18:31
Just in time for the holidays, This will get added to my wish list, 240hz, Slick design, IPS, great selection of Ports. Whats not to like.
Posted by Nifl - Tue 28 Jan 2020 19:59
Interesting. These look really promising spec/price-wise. Too good to be true in fact.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 28 Jan 2020 20:59
The design of the monitor are nice, very Danish ( minimalist )

