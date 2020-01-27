Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE is a 17-inch portable gaming monitor

Asus has added a new 17.3-inch display to its portable gaming monitor stables. The new Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE, with its large-for-a-portable screen, offers a goodly mix of specs, not least that it should be easily portable at 1cm thick and 1060g with "super narrow bezel design". Meanwhile, the screen is an IPS type panel with 1920 x 1080 pixels, with key performance metrics of 3ms response time, and up to 240Hz refresh (adaptive-sync). Rounding off an appealing package there is a built-in 7800mAh battery for up to 3.5hrs of fast paced gaming, and built-in ESS Sabre DAC and stereo speakers.

Asus headlines the new ROG Strix XG17AHPE as "the world's fastest portable gaming monitor," though we already saw MSI launch a 15-inch portable with 240Hz refresh last week. The 240Hz max refresh is adaptive sync compliant so it will be able to adjust to sync with your graphics card output for smoother, tear-free, fast moving visuals. Asus doesn't mention FreeSync or G-Sync certification level.

The XG17AHPE should offer good colour reproduction and its FHD IPS panel is said to be able to reproduce 100 per cent of the sRGB gamut. The max brightness is a modest 300nits and contrast ratio 1000:1. Its non-glare display also features a few enhancements for general users (low blue light, flicker free), as well as a raft of Asus GameVIsual Modes, Asus GamePlus modes, and Asus Shadow Boost.

Inside the monitor is the aforementioned 7800mAh Li-Po battery. Asus says this is capable of running for up to 3.5 hours at 240Hz. Meanwhile, you can Quick Charge 3.0 this portable (USB Power delivery 3.0) to provide up to 120 mins of run time in just an hour. Asus has built-in an ESS Sabre 9118 HiFi DAC for headphhones, and the monitor sports a pair of 1W speakers too (with up/down volume control on the side).

Moving outside, the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE boats "connections for every device" and it does indeed have a fair selection with USB Type-C x1 (with DP over USB-C capability), Micro HDMI(v2.0) x1, and another USB-C for charging. Asus supplies a stand/cover that can be used to hold the monitor in landscape or portrait mode.

Asus hasn't detailed availability or pricing as yet.