Zhaoxin x86 CPUs on its way to DIY enthusiast channels

HEXUS has reported upon Zhaoxin's x86 CPU efforts previously. Back in 2018 we noted the sharing of the VIA / Zhaoxin x86 processors roadmap. Much more recently, mid-December 2019, details of the firm's next-gen 7nm X86 CPUs emerged, which would be released as the KX-7000 series.

Winding back a little, the currently available generation of processors, the KX-6000 series, has started to appear in consumer / retail channels in China. Tech site AnandTech spotted that Chinese PC maker Xinyingjie has released a system which has a KX-U6780A BGA processor soldered to a C1888 motherboard. This PC features a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, two SO-DIMM slots, M.2 slots, and various other modern PC interfaces. It is noted that the KX-U6780A CPU is one of Zhaoxin's higher-end current models and it will be joined in the Chinese consumer space by the KX-U6880A this quarter.

Specs of the KX-U6780A, as featuring in the pre-built PC are as follows:

Eight LuJiaZui CPU cores

Clocked at 2.7GHz

8MB L2 cache

Supports modern extensions such as SSE 4.2, AVX along plus virtualisation and encryption technologies

Built on TSMC 16nm process

70W TDP

In previous reports we have heard that KX-6000 series chips were roughly comparable to Intel's 7th gen Core i5 (4C/4T) processors. However, tests and benchmarks are hard to come across, especially as the first consumer PC model sporting this processor range, pictured here, is an unreleased Xinyingjie D1S mini-ITX prototype of a system that is scheduled for release to the consumer space in March.

Video language is Chinese, English subtitles are available

Beijing is looking to replace all foreign software and computers in government offices and public institutions within 3 years, so perhaps we will see development like the above accelerate not just in the CPU market but also essential components like RAM, storage, and GPUs.

