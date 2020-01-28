EVGA releases its Z10 RGB gaming keyboard

The EVGA Z10 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard was teased back at Computex 2019, last summer. This would be a more colourful iteration of the existing EVGA Z10 (mono, red backlighting) with various tweaks such as the new EVGA Unleash RGB Software.

EVGA's Z10 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard isn't going to exist alongside the previously released red backlit version, rather it is a replacement for that model. This makes sense as the original was rather pricy for a mono backlit device with Kailh Blue or Brown switches (considered by some to be a notch beneath Cherry MX switches). Poring over the specs of the old and new versions of the Z10 there really doesn't seem to be any difference other than the colourful backlighting and the associated new software to configure, save, and recall lighting, macro and other features.

Features

Customizable RGB LED Backlighting

Kailh Mechanical Blue or Brown Switches

'E-Key' button disables Windows Keys for Gaming Mode

1000Hz Ultra Polling Rate

3 Year Warranty

2x USB 2.0 ports

60 million keystroke lifespan

Anti-Ghosting with N-KEY rollover function

Audio / Brightness slider

Braided USB Cable

Information Display LCD

Multimedia Shortcut Keys

Among the best features brought over from the earlier Z10 are; the configurable LCD display, the array of Macro keys to the left of the main keyboard deck and filling out the inverted T arrow cluster, sliders for overall brightness and system volume (though I find dials or rollers preferable), dedicated media keys above the numpad, and the built-in USB hub.

Before being discontinued the original EVGA Z10 keyboards were on offer for $69.99 direct (MSRP $149.99). In this competitive market with many reputable competitors the new EVGA Z10 RGB looks to be somewhat overpriced at an MSRP of $199.99 even though there is currently a $20 instant rebate making it $179.99 direct.