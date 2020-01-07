Corsair releases the Origin PC Big O 2020 edition

Please cast your minds back to the Origin PC Big O we saw last summer. It was basically a custom build with Xbox One X, a PS4 Pro, a Nintendo Switch and a high-end gaming PC in one chassis. This barnstorming all-formats-gaming PC wasn't designed for much more than the bragging rights and trades shows. So, in short, the average punter couldn't buy one. Corsair acquired Origin PC shortly after that news story and has now decided to rectify this injustice. It has released a 2020 version of the machine for the general public. The new Origin PC Big O will be priced from $2,499 with plenty of customisation and expansion options if you have the cash.

If you head on over to the official Origin Big O product pages you will find plenty of images, tech specs, and customisation options to ponder over. One thing you will notice pretty quickly is that the scope of the Big O has been reduced. While the show model we saw last summer included the trio of current gen consoles from Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony, the retail version comes with a simple binary choice: one base has an xBox One S all-digital built-in, another the PS4 Pro.

On the PC side of things there is a lot of flexibility. You can configure it with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel i9-9900K CPU with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti video card and up to 32GB of RAM. Then there are various storage options including SSD console upgrades (up to 2TB) and extra storage for the Elgato video capture card (up to 4TB).

The PC and console are fitted into a dual chamber custom Corsair Crystal Series 280X chassis. This mid-tower is available in a few colour combos too with permutations involving black, blue, red, green and white.

Elgato 4K60 S+ and Key Light Air

The new Elgato 4K60 S+ is the firm's most powerful external capture device yet. The device features USB 3.0 connectivity for live streaming via PC and a memory card slot to record 4K60 HDR10 gameplay directly to an SD card (no PC required). Other key attractions are the Elgato 4K60 S+'s true zero-lag pass-through and onboard HEVC encoding to keep file sizes manageable.

The new KeyLight Air takes the powerful customizable LED studio lighting delivered by the Key Light that was introduced last year and adds a compact adaptable form factor. These lighting panels feature 80x premium Osram LEDs and multi-layer diffusion technology for outputting 1,400 lumens at a range of colour temperatures (2,900-7,000K).

For ease of use the Key Light Air can be setup, operated, and adjusted via smartphone app as well as via a PC or Mac accessory program.

The Elgato 4K60 S+ and Key Light Air are available immediately from the Elgato and Corsair worldwide network.

More Corsair CES 2020 news nuggets

Corsair iCUE has been adapted to work with Asus AuraSync products, opening up a lot wider compatibility by embracing this PC components and accessories Goliath.

Finally, please check out the HEXUS review of the new Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard, which is designed to work slickly with both Elgato Stream Deck software and Corsair iCUE software out of the box. Please note that this new keyboard will only be available with North American (NA), British (UK), Nordic (ND), or Chinese (CN) layouts.