Framework laptop modular marketplace goes live

HEXUS reported upon the first modular 13.5-inch laptop by Framework going up for pre-order back in May this year. Readers were understandably positive about this product concept, and its apparent execution, and over the intervening months many professional tech commentators have praised the machine, and it got an excellent 10/10 score from iFixIt (YouTube video link) for repairability.

As part of its originally stated plans, Framework has opened up a marketplace for replacement parts, upgrades, and accessories. Of course, you can also order one of the laptops there too, alongside a selection of the modular components the laptop is 'famous' for. A greater number/variety of stock is promised for the coming months, and if a product/part isn't available when you browse, it is easy to register your interest and get notified when it is available.

Browsing the Framework Marketplace, there are indeed quite a number of products listed as coming soon, but it is pleasing to see the depth of offerings here. In addition to the parts mentioned above, I see that it will be possible to snag; a new motherboard (with various processor specs), memory, storage, keyboards in various languages (plus a blank one) and key colours, heatsink and fan units, power adaptors, batteries, top and bottom covers, displays, hinges, Wi-Fi cards, speakers, webcams, custom colour screen bezels, and more.

There don't seem to be any new USB-C slot-in expansion cards listed at this time, just the standard storage, USB I/O and video output ones we saw earlier in the year. Framework assures that a new crop of these signature plugin blocks will be arriving thanks to the "fantastic projects coming out of the Expansion Card Developer Program". More about these developments will be revealed next year.

Last but not least, Framework wants to let tech enthusiasts know that it is hiring across Product Marketing, Visual Design, Mechanical Engineering, and more. If you find someone for them, you can get a free Framework Laptop i5-1135G7, or you are welcome to apply yourself.