Framework laptop modular marketplace goes live

by Mark Tyson on 15 October 2021, 12:11

HEXUS reported upon the first modular 13.5-inch laptop by Framework going up for pre-order back in May this year. Readers were understandably positive about this product concept, and its apparent execution, and over the intervening months many professional tech commentators have praised the machine, and it got an excellent 10/10 score from iFixIt (YouTube video link) for repairability.

As part of its originally stated plans, Framework has opened up a marketplace for replacement parts, upgrades, and accessories. Of course, you can also order one of the laptops there too, alongside a selection of the modular components the laptop is 'famous' for. A greater number/variety of stock is promised for the coming months, and if a product/part isn't available when you browse, it is easy to register your interest and get notified when it is available.

Browsing the Framework Marketplace, there are indeed quite a number of products listed as coming soon, but it is pleasing to see the depth of offerings here. In addition to the parts mentioned above, I see that it will be possible to snag; a new motherboard (with various processor specs), memory, storage, keyboards in various languages (plus a blank one) and key colours, heatsink and fan units, power adaptors, batteries, top and bottom covers, displays, hinges, Wi-Fi cards, speakers, webcams, custom colour screen bezels, and more.

There don't seem to be any new USB-C slot-in expansion cards listed at this time, just the standard storage, USB I/O and video output ones we saw earlier in the year. Framework assures that a new crop of these signature plugin blocks will be arriving thanks to the "fantastic projects coming out of the Expansion Card Developer Program". More about these developments will be revealed next year.

Last but not least, Framework wants to let tech enthusiasts know that it is hiring across Product Marketing, Visual Design, Mechanical Engineering, and more. If you find someone for them, you can get a free Framework Laptop i5-1135G7, or you are welcome to apply yourself.

Posted by bae85 - Fri 15 Oct 2021 13:28
Intel only? That's a no from me then!
Posted by Tabbykatze - Fri 15 Oct 2021 14:44
bae85
Intel only? That's a no from me then!

Give them time, the Intel ones are easy to get out the door first because Intel has an extremely mature mobility design collaboration team.
Posted by Corky34 - Fri 15 Oct 2021 14:59
Look at all this stifling of innovation. ;)
Posted by cheesemp - Fri 15 Oct 2021 15:08
So liked the look of these but the price is pretty high. I got a Dell 14" with a Ryzen 5500 8Gb of RAM, 256Gb NVMe for ~£460. A similar spec'd intel i5 framework is close to a $850. I guess you pay a price for the flexibility but its too much for me (even if they sold in the UK yet).
Posted by philehidiot - Fri 15 Oct 2021 23:06
cheesemp
So liked the look of these but the price is pretty high. I got a Dell 14" with a Ryzen 5500 8Gb of RAM, 256Gb NVMe for ~£460. A similar spec'd intel i5 framework is close to a $850. I guess you pay a price for the flexibility but its too much for me (even if they sold in the UK yet).

Unless I can customise these things to the extreme and make it perfect, my next laptop will be a cheap, refurbed Thinkpad.

I'll be waiting to see the condition of their business after their second version comes out. It's the cash flow available at that point that'll give me the best indicator as to whether this business will be around for a while. Without that information, it's not worth spending the extra cash for upgrade / repairability.