HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair 7000D Airflow and iCue H170i Elite Capellix

Corsair 7000D Airflow
It is literally turning out to be a big week for Corsair. Having launched its largest all-in-one cooler to date, the iCue H170i Elite Capellix, ...
be quiet Pure Power 11 FM (650W)
Manufacturers are oftentimes keen to send in the most premium bits of kit to review. Showcasing engineering talent and offering the largest profit margins, it ...
Corsair iCue H170i Elite Capellix
Corsair's range of Elite Capellix all-in-one liquid coolers ticks most of the right boxes for a high-end PC build. Launched last year in 240mm (H100i), ...
WD_Black D30 Game Drive SSD 1TB
Is it possible to have too much storage for your PC and consoles? When games routinely hit 50GB installs and 100GB-plus certainly not being uncommon, ...
