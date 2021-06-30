Asus unveils ProArt PA328CGV 32-inch 1440p monitor

Asus has recently listed a new ProArt monitor for content creators, and it looks like it might a good all-rounder for activities beyond work. The new Asus ProArt PA328CGV display has a 32-inch IPS panel with features like VESA DisplayHDR 600, and 1.07bn colours, is Calman verified, and offers a 1.07bn colours. It lacks cutting edge tech like a Mini-LED panel, but its 165Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) panel with FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR10 support, DP over USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, USB hub, PiP/PBP functionality, and built-in 2x 2W stereo speakers will widen its appeal.

These ProArt monitors have a reputation to keep up with image quality and colour accuracy, and you will find they are a cut above mainstream monitors in this respect. The Asus ProArt PA328CGV comes factory calibrated, and Asus quotes a DeltaE <2 for the sRGB colour space. Coverage of 100 per cent of the sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces, and 95 per cent of DCI-P3 is listed in the monitor specs. Local dimming is in play here, but PCMonitors.info reckons there are as few as 16 zones – a much coarser approach than modern Mini-LED tech.

General users and occasional gamers might be attracted by the headlining specs of this 32-inch 1440p screen with FreeSync Premium Pro, which covers a range of 48 – 165Hz range plus LFC. However, the response time isn't stellar at 5ms GtG. It does feature a Rapid Rendering’ strobe backlight setting, though. Common eye comfort settings like low blue light and flicker free mode are available too.

Most buyers will appreciate the flexible stand and I/O of the ProArt PA328CGV. The stand is adjustable by 130mm in height, pivots, tilts (+23° ~ -5°), and swivels (+30° ~ -30°) but there is a straight-up mounting clamp provided in the box if you prefer, or you can fit it to any standard 100 x 100 VESA mount. Connectivity is quite robust with 1x USB type-C (DP mode with 90W power delivery), 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.1 ports and a headphone jack available.

We don't have pricing or availability at this time, but from the specs it looks like this will be one of the more affordable ProArt monitors out there.