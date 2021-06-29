Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 pricing and availability announced

At MWC 2021 on Monday, Lenovo took the wraps off a premium, Snapdragon 870 powered 13-inch tablet with a 2160 x 1350 pixels (16:10) display and an interesting kick stand / hanger design. Dubbed the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, this same device had previously debuted in China, but now it has been announced and priced internationally.

Lenovo is aiming the Yoga Tab 13 at folk who want a "cinematic tablet for home entertainment". For a tablet, its screen size is definitely on the larger side, and the built-in stand makes it easy to prop or hang up anywhere to enjoy the vivid LTPS display which has the following key features; 13-inch diagonal, 2160 x 1350 pixels, 400 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, Dolby Vision, TUV eye care certified, with 10-point touch, Lenovo Precision Pen 2 support.

Other nice features that will enhance the entertainment experience include the quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos and bottom chamber tech, and 8MP main camera with TOF technology for augmented reality, there are triple microphones built-in too. Another interesting use case for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is as a micro-HDMI connected second screen for your PC laptop or desktop. That camera can be used for face-login, which you might like as an option, as there is no fingerprint reader here.

The key performance specs also shine for a tablet. Inside this aluminium and Alcantra finished device can be found a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, octa-core processor with Adreno 650 GPU, supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port is present for data and charging (charger in the box, and this port can also be used in DP-Alt mode). Lenovo says users will get about 12 hours use per charge. Wireless connectivity is available too; Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2) plus Bluetooth 5.2.

Those interested will be able to snap up a Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, which ships with Android 11, starting this month in Europe for €799 including VAT, or starting next month in the US for US$679.99 (8GB RAM/128GB storage config, an expanded version comes with 256GB of storage).