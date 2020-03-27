Nvidia promises to add more GeForce Now games every week

If you have been keeping up with the gaming industry news, and the fortunes of Nvidia GeForce Now since official launch in particular, you will be aware that many AAA publishers have decided to remove access to their wares via the streaming service. Big name pull outs include; 2K Games, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, Konami, Remedy, Rockstar, Capcom, EA, and Square Enix.

Despite the partner publisher pull backs Nvidia has still done pretty well to reach a million signups (tally from a month ago) and is now making moves to claw back titles and add new titles to build the library of titles available to users of the service. In a blog post published a few hours ago Nvidia signalled that it will be adding to the GeForce Now library every Thursday, from now.

Probably Nvidia's strongest GeForce Now allies are CD Projekt Red and Epic Games. The former maintains still has a full catalogue of games available via the service and has pledged to allow gamers to play Cyberpunk 2077 via GeForce Now from launch day. The latter's CEO has voiced very public support for GeForce Now via his Twitter presence.

By no coincidence, the first set of new games destined for GeForce Now includes Control, from Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games. Remedy has a strong relationship with Epic and has just signed up to use Epic's new service as a multi-platform publisher (alongside Playdead and Gen Design). Remedy said that it intends to release its next two AAA games via Epic Games Publishing and will be getting 50 per cent of proceeds. That might not sound such a fantastic cut, but Epic will be covering 100 per cent of development costs, and all publishing costs - while Remedy keep 100 per cent ownership of the intellectual property and full creative control.

In addition to Control being added to GeForce Now this week, Nvidia added Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headsnatchers, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2 – Wildfire, and The Guild 3. Furthermore, just in time for the Free-to-Play Weekend (ending 30th March) support for the Sunset Harbor expansion released for Cities: Skylines is now live.

If you are interested in keeping up to date with all the latest weekly releases to GeForce Now, Nvidia encourages you to revisit its blog and to keep an eye on its social media pages.