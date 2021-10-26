vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Sir Trevor McDonald OBE becomes the GamesMaster

by Mark Tyson on 26 October 2021, 11:11

After weeks of speculation, the identity of the new GamesMaster has been revealed by Channel 4/E4. Sir Trevor McDonald OBE, best known as a news presenter on ITV's News at Ten in the 90s, but who also has a string of in-depth documentaries under his belt, will be the GamesMaster. McDonald, with his characteristic voice and temperament, seems like a canny choice to succeed the persona once encapsulated by Sir Patrick Moore being a bit tetchy.

Sir Trevor McDonald said: "I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers." As the GamesMaster his duties will include the setting up gaming challenges for the contenders, sometimes providing tips, watching over the battles in judgment, and awarding the coveted Golden Joystick trophies as he sees fit.

Last month, we got confirmation of the presenting line-up for the show, which will consist of the following folk:

  • Robert Florence: is a writer, actor and presenter who presented a computer video games show called VideoGaiden, and is half of the online video game review show team, Consolevania.
  • Frankie Ward: is said to be "an established face in eSports," and she will be co-hosting with Florence, leveraging her experience in hosting and interviewing.
  • Ty Logan: "Ty is passionate about gaming," says the E4 press release, has no previous broadcasting credit, but is claimed to be one of "E4’s faces of the future".

Expect to see a number of VR gaming challenges wedged into the show, with Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook being a major partner of the program. There will be just three one hour shows broadcast in this run, starting later this year, which doesn't show a lot of confidence in what should be a cheap production. The last new episode of GamesMaster was 23-years ago.

Posted by KultiVator - Tue 26 Oct 2021 12:34
Good to see them using that great icon of the gaming industry, Trevor Mc8BitDo!
Posted by KultiVator - Tue 26 Oct 2021 12:44
On a more serious note, the last couple of decades have seen a lot of ‘special interest’ TV shows vanish from our screens; alongside GamesMaster, we also lost Tomorrow's World, Top of the Pops, The Tube, The Old Grey Whisle Test, to name just a few that I miss.

Instead, we seem to be bombarded with reality TV and an infinite run of programmes covering Michael Portillo's train travels in silly trousers.

And don't get me started on MTV no longer showing music videos… the world's gone mad.
Posted by blokeinkent - Tue 26 Oct 2021 14:23
:surprised: WOH! Certainly didn't see that one coming.
Posted by TeePee - Tue 26 Oct 2021 19:57
Who is watching broadcast television? My mother, who loves Michael Portillo. But no one with a Netflix account. For now, a lot of them are still paying the licence fee, unnecessarily. I don't think it will be that long before Portillo is stuck reviewing Ely-Peterborough.
Posted by philehidiot - Tue 26 Oct 2021 20:47
That actually sounds quite good. I think he's got the voice for it.

