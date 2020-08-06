Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 teased at Unpacked event

HEXUS reported upon the major two devices launched at Unpacked last night; the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra. As well as these important flagship smartphones, Samsung launched the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, the Galaxy Watch3, and the Galaxy Buds Live earphones. One major Galaxy device update that was expected but didn't quite materialise was the new version of the firm's premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2. However we got some information about it, and the likes of XDA claim to have snagged the full hardware specs too.

First of all it is worth pointing out that the Galaxy Z Fold2 is the successor to the problematic Galaxy Fold. So it opens like a paperback to reveal a spacious tablet-rivalling amount of screen space. Samsung introduced the portrait Galaxy Z Flip in Feb this year and decided to stick 'Z' in the name of all its foldables from then on - it seems to be policy.

Samsung says it has learned from its earlier mistakes and packed in multiple refinements into the new Galaxy Z Fold2 with 5G. Considering the screens first, the cover screen is now enlarged to 6.2-inches with punch hole camera, and when opened up, the phone reveals an edge-to-edge 7.6-inch Infinity-O display. The previous model's main flexible display had quite a large section cut out of the upper right for cameras etc. Interestingly Samsung has eschewed the under-display fingerprint sensor this time around to embed one in the power button at the side.

We found out with the original version of the Fold that the inner screen and hinge needed particular attention or they could cause problems, even after a short period of real-world usage. Samsung did revise the hinge design during its troubles with the original Fold but hopefully it has managed to minimise any problems with the new version.

The foldable screen of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 uses flexible Ultra Thin Glass rather than polymer, which is a good start. XDA says this results in a much cleaner and immersive view when the phone is open. A new 'hideaway hinge' will play a part in the durability of the upcoming device too. However, seeing how this copes in the longer term would be something I would be keen to check before laying out an estimated £2K for a smartphone.

As mentioned in the intro, XDA shared specs and I have condensed them into a few bullet points below:

Outer Display: 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O with 2,260 x 816 pixels, 60Hz, HDR10+

Inner Display: 7.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels, 120Hz, HDR10+

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Cameras: Rear: tripl1 12MP cameras with primary OIS, secondary ultra-wide, and tertiary telephoto

Front: Folded or unfolded you will have access to a 10MP f/2.2, fixed focus snapper.

Front: Folded or unfolded you will have access to a 10MP f/2.2, fixed focus snapper. RAM / Storage: 12GB LPDDR5 + 256GB

Battery: 4,500mAh with fast and wireless charging

OS: Android 10

In use the One UI 2.5 smartphone is smart enough to know how you have positioned the hinge, with a new sensor, and can adapt the display configuration intelligently.

Another person who has had early look at the new foldable is top IT industry analyst Patrick Moorhead. Yesterday he tweeted that "I am so excited about the Fold2 I can barely stand it. Literally addressed all my issues. Sure, I'd want it even thinner, but I also want to ride a unicorn". He heralded the new version for delivering a lot of improvements in a short iteration period.

Samsung will be selling the Galaxy Z Fold2 in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze and there will be a limited edition Thom Browne edition too. It is expected to become available later this year, after a proper launch next month. Expect pricing to be roughly £2000 again.