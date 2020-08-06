vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 teased at Unpacked event

by Mark Tyson on 6 August 2020, 15:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenh2

Add to My Vault: x

HEXUS reported upon the major two devices launched at Unpacked last night; the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra. As well as these important flagship smartphones, Samsung launched the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, the Galaxy Watch3, and the Galaxy Buds Live earphones. One major Galaxy device update that was expected but didn't quite materialise was the new version of the firm's premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2. However we got some information about it, and the likes of XDA claim to have snagged the full hardware specs too.

First of all it is worth pointing out that the Galaxy Z Fold2 is the successor to the problematic Galaxy Fold. So it opens like a paperback to reveal a spacious tablet-rivalling amount of screen space. Samsung introduced the portrait Galaxy Z Flip in Feb this year and decided to stick 'Z' in the name of all its foldables from then on - it seems to be policy.

Samsung says it has learned from its earlier mistakes and packed in multiple refinements into the new Galaxy Z Fold2 with 5G. Considering the screens first, the cover screen is now enlarged to 6.2-inches with punch hole camera, and when opened up, the phone reveals an edge-to-edge 7.6-inch Infinity-O display. The previous model's main flexible display had quite a large section cut out of the upper right for cameras etc. Interestingly Samsung has eschewed the under-display fingerprint sensor this time around to embed one in the power button at the side.

We found out with the original version of the Fold that the inner screen and hinge needed particular attention or they could cause problems, even after a short period of real-world usage. Samsung did revise the hinge design during its troubles with the original Fold but hopefully it has managed to minimise any problems with the new version.

The foldable screen of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 uses flexible Ultra Thin Glass rather than polymer, which is a good start. XDA says this results in a much cleaner and immersive view when the phone is open. A new 'hideaway hinge' will play a part in the durability of the upcoming device too. However, seeing how this copes in the longer term would be something I would be keen to check before laying out an estimated £2K for a smartphone.

As mentioned in the intro, XDA shared specs and I have condensed them into a few bullet points below:

  • Outer Display: 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O with 2,260 x 816 pixels, 60Hz, HDR10+
  • Inner Display: 7.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels, 120Hz, HDR10+
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Cameras: Rear: tripl1 12MP cameras with primary OIS, secondary ultra-wide, and tertiary telephoto
    Front: Folded or unfolded you will have access to a 10MP f/2.2, fixed focus snapper.
  • RAM / Storage: 12GB LPDDR5 + 256GB
  • Battery: 4,500mAh with fast and wireless charging
  • OS: Android 10

In use the One UI 2.5 smartphone is smart enough to know how you have positioned the hinge, with a new sensor, and can adapt the display configuration intelligently.

Another person who has had early look at the new foldable is top IT industry analyst Patrick Moorhead. Yesterday he tweeted that "I am so excited about the Fold2 I can barely stand it. Literally addressed all my issues. Sure, I'd want it even thinner, but I also want to ride a unicorn". He heralded the new version for delivering a lot of improvements in a short iteration period.

Samsung will be selling the Galaxy Z Fold2 in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze and there will be a limited edition Thom Browne edition too. It is expected to become available later this year, after a proper launch next month. Expect pricing to be roughly £2000 again.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by philehidiot - Thu 06 Aug 2020 16:30
My latest phone has, what I thought was, a ludicrous amount of RAM at 12GB.

How, I ask thee, does it manage to use 8-9GB in just normal, everyday use?

It's mental.
Posted by Spud1 - Thu 06 Aug 2020 17:06
Urgh STILL got a hole in the screen.

I'd buy a fold. I would even pay the silly prices they will no doubt ask for the v2…..But not when the screen has a hole in it :(

Sony can do it, heck even Asus can do it, but apparently Samsung can't.
Posted by HW90 - Thu 06 Aug 2020 18:49
philehidiot
My latest phone has, what I thought was, a ludicrous amount of RAM at 12GB.

How, I ask thee, does it manage to use 8-9GB in just normal, everyday use?

It's mental.
The same way as Windows does.

Using more memory at idle means lower access times for more things, so it's best to keep the memory loaded up until you need to do something which uses more of it.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Thu 06 Aug 2020 20:08
Windows use the RAM bad then, here i have 4.3 GB in use, out of 64 GB, thats not use, thats barely a scratch in the surface.

Maybe me cracking my cat O nine tails over windows have been too much for it. :whip:
Posted by scaryjim - Thu 06 Aug 2020 21:04
Gentle Viking;4238872
Windows use the RAM bad then, here i have 4.3 GB in use, out of 64 GB, thats not use, thats barely a scratch in the surface.

Maybe me cracking my cat O nine tails over windows have been too much for it. :whip:

Check Resource Monitor, not just task manager. While my laptop technically has 2.5GB (of 8GB) ‘available’, only ~ 950MB of that is actually ‘free’ - the other 1.5GB is ‘standby’ - i.e. a cache of stuff that isn't in use but might be needed or has recently been used. I'd be interested to know how those figures differ on laptops with vastly more memory (perhaps I'll remember to check on my work laptop tomorrow?! ;) )

SEE NEWER »