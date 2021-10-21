Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 compact foldable smartphone was launched back in August alongside the larger and more powerful Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone, the Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch, and Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds. Out of the two smartphones, I was more drawn to the Z Flip3 for its portability and some kind of innate fondness of the clamshell flip phone form factor.

From its inception, Samsung has angled the Galaxy Z Flip series more towards 'fashion' with the larger Z Fold series targeting techies and power users, so its appearance and finishing options re perhaps more important than for its bigger brother. The Z-Flip3 was thus sold in some fetching jelly bean colours and promoted in lifestyle photos with chic cases, covers and bands.

Samsung has now pushed further with the Galaxy Z Flip3 cosmetics (in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and Korea) with a new Bespoke Edition available to configure online. In the UK you head on over to this page on the Samsung site to start your customisation fun.

To design your own Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition you start by clicking on a base template, and then you are sent to a page where you can tweak front panel, back panel and frame colours. Both front and back have five colour choices (blue, yellow, pink, white or black) and the frame is in black or silver. The rear camera section with mini display is always black, but Samsung provides matching wallpaper for the main and cover screens. Overall, there are 49 colour combinations to pick from using the online configurator. I would have appreciated some wood options.

Particularly fashionable and fickle users can make use of Samsung's Bespoke Upgrade Care service, which can replace one or more panels, for a fee, but you can't change the frame colour of your device.

I had a look at the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition studio online on the Samsung UK website, and it appears to be that you can grab one of these 5G foldables for £1,049 with stock available today. Interestingly the 'standard' Z Flip3 5G in Mystic Bronze or Mystic Grey are listed at £1,229 in the UK, but are out of stock from Samsung direct at the time of writing (both are 8GB/256GB configs).