G.Skill Trident Z (RGB) 32GB memory kits announced

Last month G.Skill released a teaser for its upcoming launch of its Trident Z DDR5 memory modules and kits. Today, the firm outlined its initial DDR5 options for enthusiasts, revealing kits with various specs and configurations. It is great to see this info in advance, but the kits won't be released until sometime in November.

G.Skill has lined up a sextet of 32GB DDR5 memory kits, but you also have the choice between Trident Z or Trident Z RGB heatspreaders, and black or white base finishes – so, 24 permutations. Most PC enthusiasts will know the previous G.Skill Trident (RGB) ranges well, and G.Skill hopes to carry through that pedigree. For reference, HEXUS has reviewed eight different Trident Z DDR4 memory kits in recent years.

In a press release, G.Skill says it is using hand-screened DDR5 ICs from Samsung, alongside other "best in class components," to put together its high-speed memory kits. It explains that DDR5 memory modules contain on-board power management chips for more reliable power delivery and improved signal integrity at higher frequencies.

G.Skill's initial salvo at the consumer DDR5 market consists entirely of 32GB (2x 16GB) matched kits. The highest spec kit it will be offering is one rated at DDR5 6400, with 36-36-36-76 timings.

The above kits are available in standard Trident Z finish with dual-texture aluminium heatspreader and piano-black top bar, or a "completely redesigned RGB light bar," for the Trident Z RGB modules.

Unfortunately, while we have a rough estimate of availability (November, to coincide with ADL-S etc), G.Skill hasn't provided any pricing indicators for its newest memory kits.