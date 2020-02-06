Gigabyte extends Designare product range into DDR4 memory

Gigabyte has been developing its Designare sub-brand for a number of years now. The first Designare branded motherboard we saw was back in 2017, and until now Gigabyte had decided to not extend this brand further. We see the Designare brand for creators as an analogue to the Aorus brand for gamers - while the core Gigabyte name is more of a general purpose brand.

Gigabyte is kicking off its range of DDR4 memory for creators with a single memory kit at this time, the Designare Memory 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz Kit. What should you expect from this product line? If you are at all familiar with previous Designare products the answer should be obvious - high performance PC components without the brash bling that often goes hand in hand with gamer wares.

From the images you will immediately see that the Designare Memory modules are pleasingly minimal but functional looking with their uncomplicated low-profile anodised aluminium heatspreaders and subtle branding. There is no RGB here.

Inside the sleek exterior Gigabyte has specified a high quality PCB with select memory ICs. You can see the full tech specs here but I've summarised the key points below:

Memory Size: 64GB Kit (2 x 32GB)

Frequency: DDR4-3200 MHz

Timing: 16-18-18-38

Industrial Standard JEDEC DDR4 Compliance

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Dimensions: 13.3 x 3.2 x 0.7cm

The above memory sticks are touted as great solutions for systems requiring fast responsive multi-tasking. If you need more than 32GB to work effectively, Gigabyte has tested the Designare RAM, applying multiple kits to provide as much as 256GB, depending on motherboard support.

Gigabyte is yet to announce availability or pricing for the Designare DDR4 memory kits.

Where next for the Designare sub-brand? At Computex last summer Gigabyte launched some updated Aero laptops "for creators," but it must have been a bit nervous about whether to make these Designare laptops at the time. You can look back at the HEXUS review of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, to see a line which might morph/branch into Designare products, now that they are clearly targeting creators and prosumers.