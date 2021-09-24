G.Skill teases its upcoming Trident Z DDR5 memory modules

G.Skill memory products are consistent awards winners in HEXUS reviews. In July, we gave the G.Skill Trident Z Royal Elite 16GB DDR4-3600 kit a Performance award (with the only real sticking point being the price). So, when the firm starts publishing teasers for its DDR5 products across social media, it is worthy of some attention.

The above video teaser isn't very revealing, sadly, and other brands have divulged more previously. All we really get to see is that G.Skill is going to continue with its Trident Z series family into the DDR5 era. That might well mean we will continue to get the wide range of offerings that characterise the Trident Z DDR4 family of products; the Royal, Neo, RGB and similar lines.

From the Trident Z teaser, one might conclude that G.Skill will debut DDR5 in its most premium of memory series, to match the top-end OC-ready CPUs Intel is going to spearhead its Alder Lake rollout with. Those waiting for non-flashy performance (for example, G.Skill's RipJaws, Sniper, Eco, and Value modules) will probably have to wait, just like the mainstream Alder Lake customers.

G.Skill has a wide variety of desktop Trident Z DDR4 memory modules and kits

Intel's Alder Lake CPUs, motherboards, and accessories like these memory modules are expected to launch late October with availability starting from November.