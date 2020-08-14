vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 uses 12GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory

by Mark Tyson on 14 August 2020, 13:51

Tags: Micron (NASDAQ:MU), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenn2

Add to My Vault: x

There have been a fair number of rumours, leaks and 'photos' of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series products going around recently. It is understandable that the rate of leaks will increase as a product nears launch and distribution, and by all accounts the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards are due to be unveiled shortly.

Nvidia has been teasing on social media with its #UltimateCountdown which will end with a special event, to be hosted by CEO Jensen Huang at 9am PT (5pm UK time) on Tuesday, 1st Sept. It is pretty certain that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series products will be unwrapped on this day, with product launches by Nvidia and partners rolling out about a week later.

Today a significant next gen Nvidia GeForce leak came via an unexpected source; memory specialists Micron (PDF), as spotted by VideoCardz. That linked Acrobat document is an official Micron Tech Brief for partners outlining the choices open for devices used for various purposes. Micron sells memory for all sorts of applications; from automotive, networking appliances, games consoles, PC gaming, pro graphics, to HPC.

In the tech brief Micron discusses lets a sizeable cat out of the bag with the following paragraph:

"In Summer of 2020, Micron announced the next evolution of Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions in GDDR6X. Working closely with NVIDIA on their Ampere generation of graphics cards, Micron's 8Gb GDDR6X will deliver up to 21Gb/s (data rate per pin) in 2020. At 21Gb/s, a graphic card with 12pcs of GDDR6X will be able to break the 1TB/s of system bandwidth barrier! Micron’s roadmap also highlights the potential for a 16Gb GDDR6X in 2021 with the ability to reach up to 24Gb/s. GDDR6X is powered by a revolutionary new PAM4 modulation technology for Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions. PAM4 has the potential to drive even more improvements in data rate."

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Additionally, Micron has shared a 'Categories of Ultra-Bandwidth Memory' table which shows us what to expect with the arrival of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. I've truncated the table, to centre on the headlining specs of the RTX 3090, as below.

The above confirms a number of important things. For example, we now know the flagship GeForce RTX 30 series card will be the 'RTX 3090', and it will come packing 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit interface. As per the highlighted quoted paragraph, above, this memory provides bandwidth of up to 1TB/s.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 14 Aug 2020 15:20
https://twitter.com/hms1193/status/1294194924095713281

Mod from Baidu forums posted this.

He's saying:

- RTX 3080 at least 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- RTX 3080 priced close to RTX 2080 Ti
- RTX 3090 around 12-14K Yuan or around $2000 US
- GA104 GPUs will be priced similar to TU104 GPUs

Also posted about 22 GB 352-bit bus

More price increases??
Posted by Tunnah - Fri 14 Aug 2020 15:33
3090 seems to be the new name for the Titan then. Maybe scaling the Titan down in what it could achieve in regards to workstation/HPC workloads, as to reduce cannibalization of the quadro and above lines.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 14 Aug 2020 15:41
Tunnah
3090 seems to be the new name for the Titan then. Maybe scaling the Titan down in what it could achieve in regards to workstation/HPC workloads, as to reduce cannibalization of the quadro and above lines.

They will have a Titan above it. The leaked pricing if true,means they are pushing stuff up another tier. Having mining-like margins last year with no gaming,wasn't enough apparently! :rolleyes:
Posted by kalniel - Fri 14 Aug 2020 15:45
Hmm if the flagship is 12GB then I can't see the others being any more, even if GDDR6, so as not to confuse things. I'd expect a first round of 8-12GB cards then 16GB cards 3070 etc. coming out as a refresh later.

That does give AMD an opportunity to put more mem on their cards first time out though.. which always looks good on the box at least.

CAT-THE-FIFTH
https://twitter.com/hms1193/status/1294194924095713281

More price increases??
If that's true, nvidia think the competition with AMD is at the 3070 level. I'm not so sure, I think the 3080 will be the one under most pressure, therefore the one most likely not to see a price increase. Lower cards won't have competitors probably and will probably increase in price.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 14 Aug 2020 15:54
kalniel
If that's true, nvidia think the competition with AMD is at the 3070 level. I'm not so sure, I think the 3080 will be the one under most pressure, therefore the one most likely not to see a price increase. Lower cards won't have competitors probably and will probably increase in price.

I think they don't care anymore - probably think they are Apple or something! :P

If the RTX3080 costs nearly £1000,I shudder to think how much an RTX3060 will cost. The RTX2060 only pushed up the edges of the mainstream pricing tiers. Makes me wonder whether the RTX3060 will be closer to £450. Because Nvidia doesn't like big pricing gaps. So £699 RTX3070! ;)

Hopefully this is not true..

SEE NEWER »