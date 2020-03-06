HEXUS Week In Review: Asus CG32UQ and G.Skill Trident Z Neo

Asus CG32UQ
It is easy to see the appeal of a console gaming monitor. Fast response times are an obvious attraction, and with the convergence of PC ...
G.Skill Trident Z Neo 128GB DDR4-3200 (F4-3200C16Q-128GTZN)
Renewed CPU focus on the high-end desktop space by AMD and Intel has heralded opportunities for memory manufacturers to promote high-capacity kits. The TRX40 3rd ...
Corsair One Pro i200
With Intel Core X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper locking horns, high-end desktop (HEDT) has blossomed spectacularly. Many-core computing has become more widely available, and the ...
Aorus FI27Q-P
Over a year has passed since Aorus made its debut on the PC gaming monitor scene. The Gigabyte subsidiary's first effort, dubbed the AD27QD Tactical ...
