vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Apple to pay up to $500m to settle iPhone throttling case in US

by Mark Tyson on 3 March 2020, 11:11

Tags: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaejbh

Add to My Vault: x

Readers might remember that in late 2017 there was a media storm over the discovery that Apple was slowing down older iPhones with newer OS deliveries. Apple plead that it wasn't a sneaky way to encourage users to upgrade to its latest handsets - instead the CPU throttling on older iPhones was implemented to "smooth out" user battery life experiences, compensating for the battery degradation on older devices, it claimed.

Over two years later and Apple has just agreed to settle a US class action suit, according to documents released on Friday from the US District Court in San Jose, California. The ruling now needs rubber stamping by a judge, expected to be done on 3rd April. CNN reports that Apple will be paying out as much as US$500m. Owners of affected devices in the US will be able to claim about $25 per device, depending upon how many put a claim in, with a minimum of $310m earmarked to be distributed to consumers this way.

Expressing its sorrow for the older iPhone throttling 'deception', and to "regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple's intentions," Apple decided to implements a better value battery replacement program (down from $/£79 to $/£29 per device). Later it provided iOS software updates to improve iPhone owner awareness of battery health via information available in the settings.

Though Apple insisted that throttling older iPhones wasn't done to spur sales, alongside financials released a year later CEO Tim Cook admitted that company revenue was impacted by "significantly reduced pricing for iPhone battery replacements."

If you are a US resident you can file a settlement claim if you owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE device bought before 21st December 2017. As mentioned previously, you can expect to get about $25 per device. Meanwhile a Reuters report says the class action lawyers are seeking $93 million, equal to 30 per cent of $310 million, in legal fees, plus up to $1.5 million for expenses.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by VersuS - Tue 03 Mar 2020 11:20
Well it's a deterrant I guess, not much for the consumer though.
Posted by ik9000 - Tue 03 Mar 2020 15:15
peanuts fine as usual. It'll barely leave a dent to these behemothic companies.
Posted by Joe91 - Tue 03 Mar 2020 17:42
Compensation designed so that the vast majority of folks simply won't bother.
Posted by BobF64 - Tue 03 Mar 2020 19:39
This is just like the horsemeat lasagne again.

If Apple had put the option in to let the user choose, as they did in the end, and/or publicly stated it on, or before, release, they would have avoided a fine entirely!
Posted by big_hairy_rob - Tue 03 Mar 2020 21:17
So charge each customer $25 to throttle their devices… Real incentive there. No wonder we're screwed