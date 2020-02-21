vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Define 7, Kraken Z73 and ROG Zenith II

by Parm Mann on 21 February 2020, 16:01

Fractal Design Define 7

We've tested a lot of chassis here at HEXUS HQ in the past few years, and while plenty are deemed decent enough, those that truly ...

NZXT Kraken Z73

It's easy to see why all-in-one liquid coolers have soared in popularity over the course of the past decade. Take your pick from dozens of ...

Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

Asus has quietly slipped in an upgrade for its premier 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper-supporting Zenith II Extreme (Z2E) motherboard by releasing the Alpha (Z2EA) model ...

Elgato HD60 S+

Elgato, a division of Corsair, has a long history in producing video capture cards. The growth in this segment has exploded thanks to numerous live-streaming ...


