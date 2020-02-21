HEXUS Week In Review: Define 7, Kraken Z73 and ROG Zenith II

Fractal Design Define 7
We've tested a lot of chassis here at HEXUS HQ in the past few years, and while plenty are deemed decent enough, those that truly ...
NZXT Kraken Z73
It's easy to see why all-in-one liquid coolers have soared in popularity over the course of the past decade. Take your pick from dozens of ...
Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha
Asus has quietly slipped in an upgrade for its premier 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper-supporting Zenith II Extreme (Z2E) motherboard by releasing the Alpha (Z2EA) model ...
Elgato HD60 S+
Elgato, a division of Corsair, has a long history in producing video capture cards. The growth in this segment has exploded thanks to numerous live-streaming ...
