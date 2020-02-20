Intel Core i7-10700F with 8C/16T spotted on Cinebench

Purported single and multi-threaded Cinebench R20 scores for an unreleased Intel Core processor have been shared on a South Korean tech community forum. The processor caught in the spotlight is the Intel Core i7-10700F, which is estimated to be coming to the desktop market in March/April. It will be one of several new Comet Lake 10th Gen Intel Core-S series processors destined for shiny new LGA1200 motherboard sockets.

It looks like the Intel Core i7-10700F will be an 8C/16T part and the sample spotted came with a 2.9GHz base clock. Turbo clock should be somewhere in the 4.7/4.8GHz region. Considering these specs (core counts and turbo speeds) it might not surprise readers that its performance isn't very different from the previous gen Core i9-9900K.

The Intel Core i7-10700F was apparently tested by a Korean language Quasar Zone user, and it turned in the following Cinebench R20 CPU scores: 4781 on the multi-core test and 492 on the single core test. Looking around for comparisons using this specific benchmark and test there is of course variance but in general the unreleased Core i7-10700F sits snugly with the Ryzen 7 3700X and the Core i9-9900K. The same is true for the single core scores.

So, Comet Lake-S isn't bringing anything very significant to the desktop as yet another Skylake refresh. Thanks to pressure from AMD Intel seems to be upping core counts and value across the range, but any value for upgraders is questionable with the new motherboards required.

Comet Lake-S F series slide leaks

Informatica Cero has released a new slide from the 10th Gen Core-S presentation it first shared some information from as 2019 came to a close. Last time the slide charted the standard parts which include iGPUs. This time it has shared the new F-Series which make use of parts that don't have a functioning iGPU. I spotted this Informatica Cero sourced news at VideoCardz.

Click the blurry chart above to expand the view and you will see outline specs for the Intel Core i9-10900KF, i7-10700KF, and i5-10600KF which are 125W parts, and the Core i9-10900F, i710700F, and i5-10400F, which are 65W mainstream parts. You can see on this chart that the above featured and Cinebenched 65W Intel Core i7-10700F processor is 'confirmed' to have 8C/16T, a 2.9GHz base clock, and boost speed of between 4.6 and 4.8GHz.