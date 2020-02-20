AOC Agon AG353UCG ultra-wide curved gaming display released

AOC has announced its Agon AG353UCG ultra-wide gaming display for release later this month, which it claims "ticks all the gamers' boxes". The new AG353UCG is the Agon 3 next gen successor to the highly capable and HEXUS Recommended AOC Agon AG352UCG6 - please note the rather slight difference in model number - delivering quite a significant all-round upgrade.

Central to any monitor's performance and appeal is its display panel and AOC has selected one that provides a considerable step up from the previous generation widescreen 35-incher. The new VA panel uses quantum dot technology for vibrant and bright colour reproduction. Delving deeper in the colour specs, this 10-bit colour monitor boasts 90 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, 1000 nits peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. 512 local dimming zones help provide a very wide dynamic range.

The selected VA panel is curved with a 1800R radius, and offers a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. In other words this is a curved 21:9 ratio UWQHD display.

Turning to monitor performance metrics, AOC's Agon AG353UCG has a 2ms response time, and up to 200Hz refresh rate. It is VRR compatible for smooth, tear-free gaming experiences and specifically qualified for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification.

For gamers, in addition to the appealing core specs mentioned above, AOC boasts about the minimal input lag, modern OSD UI with 5-position joystick, left and right headset holders, AOC Light FX RGB to the rear, and included metal adjustable (±120mm height, ­32° ~ 32° swivel, and -5~21.5° tilt) VESA 100x100stand.

Both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 cables are provided in the box, as is a power cable. Other connectivity specs include; HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, USB hub with USB 3.1(Gen1) x 4, stereo 8W speakers, mic in, line in, headphone out.

In an email to HEXUS, AOC said that the Agon AG353UCG will be available in Europe in February 2020, with an RRP of £2,159.