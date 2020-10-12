vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
PC sales growth breaks 10 year records

by Mark Tyson on 12 October 2020, 13:21

PC sales have been buoyant in recent months and the PC industry is one of the lucky sectors that has actually grown strongly off the back of the Covid-19 pandemic. Early in 2020 it seemed like Covid-19 might hurt PC makers as large swathes of the Far East locked down, closing the factories which supply essential PC components, as well as assemble PCs and laptops. However, the region bounced back strongly after effective containment and elimination of the virus.

In the West demand for PCs and connected devices started to increase as countries locked down and we saw the first evidence of this in HEXUS news with Apple enjoying YoY growth in revenue driven by an "all-time record in Services". In July the idea that PC/laptop/device and component businesses would benefit from lockdowns was cemented by JPR's market insight, predicting a PC Gaming hardware surge, and Microsoft enjoying double digit revenue gains across its software, cloud, devices and gaming segments.

Just ahead of the weekend Canalys shared its latest report on the state of the PC market. The headline data showed that PC sales were up nearly 13 per cent year on year - the highest growth observed in 10 years. There were 79.2 million PCs shipped in Q3 2020, which included 64 million laptops. Further analysis of the desktop/laptop split reveals that laptops sales were up 28.3 per cent with desktop PC sales shrinking by 26.0 per cent.

Canalys tracks the sales performance of the big PC systems makers and noted that Lenovo held the top spot in Q3 this year (19.3 million units), closely followed by HP (18.7m). Dell, Apple and Acer completed the top five, with 12.0m, 6.4m, and 5.6m unit sales, respectively.

With work and home PC use increasingly blurred people are looking for good all round performers that are still easily portable and have good battery life. However, there is still a lot of room for differentiating products with a specialist focus on gaming, mobile connectivity, portability, 2-in-1 use etc.

Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Mon 12 Oct 2020 13:28
Not surprising when laptops are more convenient,and the costs of desktops are starting to get a bit sillier in comparison(especially if people build them too) and you need to add periphery costs(monitors,keyboards,etc).
Posted by Saracen999 - Mon 12 Oct 2020 13:49
CAT-THE-FIFTH
True enough. You can also get pretty powerful laptops (at a price) or ‘average’ ones petty cheaply.

They're not always more convenient, though, and the cost comparison should reflect that upgrading a laptop more than minimally gets expensive because you end up replacing all of it, at once. One of the biggest single advantages of a desktop/tower is only replacing what you need, like video board.

The other is spec'ing the machine to your specific wishes, not what manufacturers want to sell. I'm writing this on an MS Surface Pro, with a 17" Dell laptop five feet away, having just been researching chip, mono, GPU (maybe), drive options etc, because my old PC has been kept going with a change here, upgrade there, since Q6600's were state of the art.

In other words, don't buy a Ferrari when you need a 4x4, and don't buy a 6.6L V8 Rolls when you want an EV.
Posted by mers - Mon 12 Oct 2020 14:06
Defo not suprising given the present situation. Yes lappys have convienience and portability as a major factor but as a personal choice give me a desktop everytime. I hate keyboards on laptops and a limited screen size plus the upgradability and customisation on a desktop far out weighs a lappy for me. Given also that you can a good decent desktop for less than a mediocre laptop compounds it depending on your needs of course.
Posted by Nollauno - Mon 12 Oct 2020 14:19
I wonder why? *covid cough*
Posted by LSG501 - Mon 12 Oct 2020 18:26
CAT-THE-FIFTH
Not to mention for a ‘home user’ there hasn't really been a reason to upgrade a desktop pc for close to a decade…. gamers and ‘creatives’ might want to upgrade though but home office workers shouldn't need to.

