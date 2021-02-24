be quiet! expands Dark Power 12 range of PSUs

be quiet! has launched a series of new PSUs that slot into its lineup beneath the premium Dark Power Pro 12 series. The new Dark Power 12 range of PSUs (note the lack of 'Pro' in the name) cover fully modular models with 750, 850, and 1000W and are 80 PLUS Titanium certified.

Before we go further it is worth getting out of the way the difference between the Dark Power Pro 12 and Dark Power 12 PSUs. The former uses a fully digital control for the power factor correction (PFC), LLC (coils and capacitors), and SR (synchronous rectifier). Meanwhile, the latter non-Pro models use an active rectifier, full bridge LLC technology, SR, and DC+DC to provide "unmatched signal stability and extremely high power efficiency," according to be quiet!

In common with their Pro brethren the new Dark Power 12 PSUs feature an overclocking key to switch between four 12V rails and one massive 12V rail. This option is aimed at those aiming to overclock a particularly power hungry component, giving it maximum headroom to strut its stuff.

Another feature worth highlighting is be quiet!'s frameless 135mm Silent Wings fan combined with the full mesh PSU front panel and redesigned funnel shape air inlet. In the Dark Power 12 PSU range, be quiet! prefers not to use fan-stop technology, instead the fans just operate at low rotational speeds under light loads. These design refinements helps promote efficient airflow, keeping the PSU cool and extending the life of the fan, and the Japanese 105°C capacitors in this wire-free design. Moreover, be quiet! backs-up its reliability and longevity claims with a decent 10-year guarantee.

Dark Power 12 PSUs will be available in retail from Tuesday, 9th March at a suggested retail price of $199.90 / £205.99 / €214.90 (750W), $239,90 / £239.99 / €249,90 (850W), or $279,90 / £269.99 / €279,90 (1000W).

HEXUS reviewed the be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 (1,200W) last September.