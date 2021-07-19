vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Samsung teases the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

by Mark Tyson on 19 July 2021, 11:11

Samsung is teasing the unveiling of its Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor on 29th July. This will be the successor to the already desirable Samsung Odyssey G9, with cutting edge tech additions that will elevate it to "revolutionize the gaming experience".

Above you can see Samsung's teaser trailer for the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. We might already know many of the key specs, though, from a premature listing by a Chinese online retailer, as we reported back in April this year. Samsung says that it is building the Odyssey Neo G9 with "cutting-edge technology," for "best-in-class," performance and many of these technologies were highlighted by a listing at Taobao, as you can see below.

The major change is with the transition from a 49-inch QLED panel to a new Quantum Dot infused Mini LED one. Some basic characteristics remain the same (a 32:9 ultrawide screen with 5,120 x 1,440 pixels resolution, 1000R curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz max refresh rate) but the upgrade to Mini LED means a major upgrade in the display panel's brightness / contrast capability – and delivers an uplift from VESA DisplayHDR 600 to DisplayHDR 2000. Its HDR performance should be much better.

With the panel upgrade, the pricing isn't so nice, unfortunately, with the China leaked price of the new model being more than double the regular Odyssey G9. Perhaps this is why the new model is named the 'Neo' - as it will exist alongside the more affordable 'regular' QLED model, so as not to leave too big a gap in the market. I hope Samsung shares some pricing info on 29th July.

Posted by Tabbykatze - Mon 19 Jul 2021 11:31
Pretty sure VESA still haven't certified and stated there is even a VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification standard as per their public response here:

https://displayhdr.org/

VESA Addresses Use of Illegitimate DisplayHDR 2000 Logo: Recently, the Chinese retail website Taobao has listed two display products that have a VESA certified “DisplayHDR 2000” logo – an updated Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor as well as a new Acer EI491CRG9 monitor. In addition, several media outlets have reported that these monitors have received “DisplayHDR 2000” certification from the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). VESA wishes to set the record straight on this development. There is no “DisplayHDR 2000” tier in the VESA DisplayHDR specification and logo program at this time.

VESA has no knowledge of the origins of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo currently posted on these display listings on the Taobao website. However, VESA takes any misuse of our trademarks and logos seriously. VESA does not endorse the use of this logo unless and until a DisplayHDR 2000 tier has been officially announced by VESA, and any products claiming to meet this tier level have been officially certified by VESA and are listed on our website at https://displayhdr.org/certified-products/.

Until the displayhdr.org website displays DisplayHDR 2000, any such logo usage should be assumed to be unapproved and deceptive.
Posted by Spud1 - Mon 19 Jul 2021 13:16
I wish they would make a “normal” ultrawide version of this rather than sticking to SUW. There are so few high end options in ultrawide panels that actually have good HDR and G-Sync, that they should be able to make an impact there. We're limited to a few VA panels and maybe one IPS (although not sure LG are actually selling it this side of the pond yet).

The G9 is a *lovely* screen for work (a friend of mine owns one), but its totally unsuitable for gaming…there is such a thing as going too wide ;)

Feels like they are missing a trick here! I would still love one of these for work though.
Posted by scunc - Mon 19 Jul 2021 13:41
@Spud1 - I was considering one of the original G9s before hearing about the Neo, but the reviews said they were ok for games but not for work due to image distortion.
You experience seems to indicate the opposite - I'd be interested to hear more.
I'd like to use it to game (almost solely World of Tanks) and for productivity - word processing and amateur YouTube content creation.
Appreciate your input. :-)
Posted by Spud1 - Mon 19 Jul 2021 14:00
Sure - I had the chance to play with one my mate has for a few hours and try some things out.

I found that whilst a “normal” UW is like having two monitors glued together without a bezel, the G9 was like having three…so I set it up that way and ran outlook in the middle, teams on the right and edge on the left. It really did replace a 3 monitor setup and was a nice improvement. I didn't notice any picture/colour distortion but did have to turn my head to clearly see all parts of the screen..and found that I had to get the right viewing angle. I'd buy one for work happily if in the market for a new screen.

Gaming though was another story. We tried a few different genres…

Any FPS was a problem, no matter the FOV. You can only really focus on the middle of the screen, so problem #1 is the HUD…if its not movable (and most games do not auto adjust or let you move the hud elements) then you have to move your heard left/right to see your status - that gets old really quickly! Games that do support moving the HUD then tend to have a secondary problem of making you feel a bit ill - it gave me motion sickness type feelings, likely as although I can only focus on the middle, my peripheral vision was completely filled and just didn't sit right with me.

RTS games were a lot better IF they supported SUW properly. Games like Civ 6 and Anno 1800 played really well, although they do suffer from the HUD issue, it's less of a problem given the style of gameplay.

World of warcraft just felt unplayable and resulted in motion sickness. I have a good tolerance for VR motion sickness but found playing on the G9 quite difficult.

The best gaming experience was actually to run it as a 21:9 screen and deal with borders. That was pretty good and resolved much of the above, but feels a major compromise on such a screen.

Try one for yourself - people do game on them and I am sure you can get used to it, but 32:9 support is even rarer than 21:9, and I strongly believe this is a form factor much better suited to an office environment than gaming. by “support” I dont mean just outputting in that resolution - but doing so with the added tweaks that are needed to ensure correct aspect ratio, hud, scaling etc.
Posted by kalniel - Mon 19 Jul 2021 14:42
