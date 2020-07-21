AOC releases the Studio F. A. Porsche designed U32U1 monitor

AOC announced the Studio F. A. Porsche designed Red Dot Design Award 2019 winning U32U1 professional monitor way back in April 2019. Today HEXUS has received an email to say that the monitor is at last available, and we have UK pricing and a new product launch video to share.

Studio F. A. Porsche has been working with AOC for quite some time. A quick check of the HEXUS archives reveals we had a quick look over the AOC PDS series, made in collaboration with Porsche, back in April 2017. In a way these new monitors are modern, yet more traditionally designed, especially with the eye-catching stand being a tripod this time around.

AOC is headlining the U32U1 monitor as being designed to provide excellent performance for professionals, an ideal choice for photographers, designers, and enthusiasts. The click design helps reinforce this impression. "The perfect combination of state-of-the-art technology and outstanding design is what makes our new monitors developed in cooperation with Studio F. A. Porsche something genuinely special," asserts Stefan Sommer, AOC Director Marketing & Business Management Europe.

Of course, as well as the stylish design of the stand, and so-called '4-sided frameless' vista, the panel quality is extremely important to the target market. So, what is AOC packing into the U32U1's frameless build? You can see a full specs list here, but I've put together a quick reference bullet point list of the most important specs below:

Screen size: 31.5-inch diagonal

Resolution: 4K, or 3840 x 2160 pixels

Panel type: 10-bit IPS

Refresh: 60Hz

Response: 5ms GtG

Colour gamut: 135 per cent of the sRGB, 100 per cent of the AdobeRGB, and 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour spaces

Typical max brightness: 600 nits

Compliance: VESA Display HDR600 standard

Connectivity: DP 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C port (video and power delivery) and USB hub which can power devices up to 65W.

AOC says that the U32U1 is available in stores now at an RRP of £829. A quick Google doesn't show evidence of any UK availability at the time of writing.