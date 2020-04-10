vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Iiyama launches the G-Master GB3461WQSU Red Eagle

by Mark Tyson on 10 April 2020, 15:11

Monitor maker Iiyama has launched a new ultra-wide screen monitor as part of its G-Master range aimed at gamers. The new Iiyama G-Master GB3461WQSU Red Eagle, to give it its full title, is built around a high performance, vibrant IPS panel with a 34-inch diagonal. It comes with the following headlining attractions; 3440x1440 resolution, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, it is HDR ready, with 1ms MBR response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

In its email to HEXUS Iiyama claimed that the new monitor would "allow gamers to see more of the battlefield without constantly having to switch the view," adding that this monitor is especially well-suited to FPS gaming.

 

Model

G-Master GB3461WSU-B1 Red Eagle

Screen Size

34-inch

Response time & Freq.

1ms MBR, 48~144Hz, FreeSync Premium

Panel and resolution

IPS panel technology (3 Side Borderless) matte surface

UWQHD 3440 x 1440 @144Hz

Height adjustment

13cm, swivel and tilt adjustment, 100x100mm VESA option

Max brightness / contrast

350 cd/m² and 1000:1 typical

Inputs

HDMI (120Hz), DisplayPort (144Hz)

Audio / Others

2x5W speakers, headphone connector, USB HUB 2x3.0

 

You can see the key tech specs tabulated above but there are a number of special gaming features, and other features, worth mentioning. Pretty standard but welcome features are the flicker-free and blue light reducer technologies, as these are better for your peepers whatever you are watching on the monitor.

Iiyama makes a point in highlighting the LFC (low framerate compensation) as a "real game changer". It says that this feature "effectively results in the removal of the minimum refresh rate boundary, putting an end to virtually any tearing or stuttering issues," and that it works great in tandem with FreeSync. There are various pre-defined and custom gaming modes too, as well as the Black Tuner which is Iiyama's term for an colour curves setting so you can spot movement in shadows.

I've asked Iiyama about pricing and availability. While I await the answer, I have done a quick Google and spotted this monitor for sale in Holland for €469, with availability from next week.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Posted by Ahkey - Fri 10 Apr 2020 15:57
Wow, this ticks every box for me. If only something like this had been available a year ago - got the Samsung 32" CHG70 at the time and been very happy with it but this exceeds it in every way.
Posted by Phage - Fri 10 Apr 2020 17:40
£400 ? wow
Posted by syristix - Fri 10 Apr 2020 18:23
That really is a cracking spec and price. will it reach these shores at £400 doubt it.. Would be very happy if I am proved wrong.
Posted by kalniel - Fri 10 Apr 2020 18:31
hexus
Pretty standard but welcome features are the flicker-free and blue light reducer technologies, as these are better for your peepers whatever you are watching on the monitor.
Er.. got any evidence to back up that assertion? Last bit of research I saw said blue-light filters don't do anything beneficial, and actually may be worse for you.

https://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/researchers-discover-when-its-good-to-get-the-blues/
Posted by mtyson - Fri 10 Apr 2020 19:37
kalniel
Er.. got any evidence to back up that assertion? Last bit of research I saw said blue-light filters don't do anything beneficial, and actually may be worse for you.

https://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/researchers-discover-when-its-good-to-get-the-blues/

Yes, sorry, the low blue light filter might be a waste of time or even counterproductive, as I wrote back in December.