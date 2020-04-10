Iiyama launches the G-Master GB3461WQSU Red Eagle

Monitor maker Iiyama has launched a new ultra-wide screen monitor as part of its G-Master range aimed at gamers. The new Iiyama G-Master GB3461WQSU Red Eagle, to give it its full title, is built around a high performance, vibrant IPS panel with a 34-inch diagonal. It comes with the following headlining attractions; 3440x1440 resolution, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, it is HDR ready, with 1ms MBR response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

In its email to HEXUS Iiyama claimed that the new monitor would "allow gamers to see more of the battlefield without constantly having to switch the view," adding that this monitor is especially well-suited to FPS gaming.

Model G-Master GB3461WSU-B1 Red Eagle Screen Size 34-inch Response time & Freq. 1ms MBR, 48~144Hz, FreeSync Premium Panel and resolution IPS panel technology (3 Side Borderless) matte surface UWQHD 3440 x 1440 @144Hz Height adjustment 13cm, swivel and tilt adjustment, 100x100mm VESA option Max brightness / contrast 350 cd/m² and 1000:1 typical Inputs HDMI (120Hz), DisplayPort (144Hz) Audio / Others 2x5W speakers, headphone connector, USB HUB 2x3.0

You can see the key tech specs tabulated above but there are a number of special gaming features, and other features, worth mentioning. Pretty standard but welcome features are the flicker-free and blue light reducer technologies, as these are better for your peepers whatever you are watching on the monitor.

Iiyama makes a point in highlighting the LFC (low framerate compensation) as a "real game changer". It says that this feature "effectively results in the removal of the minimum refresh rate boundary, putting an end to virtually any tearing or stuttering issues," and that it works great in tandem with FreeSync. There are various pre-defined and custom gaming modes too, as well as the Black Tuner which is Iiyama's term for an colour curves setting so you can spot movement in shadows.

I've asked Iiyama about pricing and availability. While I await the answer, I have done a quick Google and spotted this monitor for sale in Holland for €469, with availability from next week.