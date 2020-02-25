AOC Agon AG273QZ with 27-inch 240Hz screen announced

AOC has launched another Agon 3 next gen monitor to sit proudly within its gaming stables. Less than a week ago we saw it announce the curved 35-inch AOC Agon AG353UCG ultra-wide 1440p gaming display at £2,159. Now it has followed up with a smaller, flat, and a lot more accessibly priced 27-inch AOC Agon AG273QZ. It might be smaller and flatter, but this new MSRP £659 gaming monitor still has a lot of attractive qualities, please read on.

First of all, it must be mentioned that the AOC Agon AG273QZ is based upon a 27-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 pixels TN display. TN displays are sometimes frowned upon due to this older tech being present in some ropey displays old and new. However, AOC's 'next gen TN' display is claimed to be string in what are often weak points for TN displays; colour gamut, contrast, and viewing angles. At the same time, TN displays are still well known for their fast refresh and response capabilities. Rather than me blathering on about these metrics, take a look at the key display tech specs below.

AOC Agon AG273QZ display specs

Size: 27-inch diagonal

Panel: TN with WLED backlight

Resolution: 2650 x 1440 pixels (QHD)

Refresh rate range: 48 to 240Hz via DP1.4

Sync technology: Freesync Premium Pro

Response time (MPRT): 0.5ms

Max brightness: 400 nits

Static contrast: 1000:1

Colours: 16.7m, producing 126.4 per cent sRGB, 93.7 per cent AdobeRGB

Viewing Angle (CR10) 170/160º

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400

Ergonomics: Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light mode

As an AOC Agon gaming monitor you shouldn't be surprised to see that modes such as AOC Game Colour, AOC Shadow Control, and six further game modes (three of which are user-customisable) are available. These are accessed via AOC's newest OSD interface and new G-Menu OSD Software.

The stand provided fits onto the 75x75 VESA mount to provide 110mm of height adjustment, pivot, and ­32° ~ 32° swivel. At the back of the monitor are ports for HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2 as well as a USB hub. The hub affords USB 3.2 (Gen1) x 4 connections. Furthermore, there are stereo speakers (5W x 2), mic in (and a built-in mic), and headphone out sockets. Last but not least, some will appreciate the AOC Agon AG273QZ's styling with the Light FX customisable RGB LED ring to the rear.

In an email to HEXUS, AOC said that the Agon AG273QZ will become available this month with an MSRP of £659 / €769.