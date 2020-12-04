vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Asus brings AMD Smart Access Memory to Intel platforms

by Mark Tyson on 4 December 2020, 10:11

AMD recently introduced a new feature for users of its latest technologies, an accelerating technique dubbed Smart Access Memory, or SAM for short. It first revealed the tech at the Radeon RX 6000 launch event. It raised a few eyebrows though, as it was stated that SAM would only become available to those packing the latest Ryzen 5000 Series processors, paired with the newest graphics cards from AMD – the Radeon RX 6000 Series.

In the middle of last month it was revealed that Nvidia was working on a SAM-a-like technology, which would speed up the operation of its GeForce GPUs on PCs, as well as working on a range of AMD/Intel platforms – as it turned out SAM was based on utilising a PCIe spec standard. It seems like a pretty easy gain of 10 per cent in gaming performance for a modest amount of development effort.

Now various sites have reported that Intel motherboards are already capable of pairing up with AMD RDNA 2 GPUs and enabling some SAM action.

ComputerBase.de has shared some official Asus slides discussing the use of a beta BIOS on Intel Z490, H470, B460 and H410 chipsets (and of course using Intel processors). It has updated that ASRock and MSI are already working on similar BIOS updates, while Gigabyte is still in the investigation stage.

The Asus slides are quite informative and it is claiming SAM enabled will provide up to a 13.37 per cent uplift, an interesting number gained from comparative tests in Forza Horizon 4. Borderlands 3 was less receptive to the update, at nearly 4 per cent faster. In the Asus tests an Intel Core i7-10700K and an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT were used.

Ascii.jp did some testing with similar configurations systems to the above (Asus Z490 motherboard, Intel Core i9-10900K, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT). The Japanese site checked for performance gains in four titles; Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow 6 Siege. All games enjoyed worthwhile performance uplifts except for Rainbow 6 Siege, which saw a negligible effect.

It is good that this technology is proliferating across platforms but it opens a question about whether SAM technology should be delivered to previous gen AMD Ryzen processor and motherboard users. If it isn't tied to any special Ryzen RX 5000 Series CPU / 500 chipset / Ryzen 6000 Series features – and tests show it isn't – it looks like AMD and/or its motherboard partners will have to make a move.

Updates:

Since I wrote the above MSI has published a press release about supporting SAM / Re-Size Base-Address Register support on its newer Intel motherboards. It seems to have inadvertently shared a CPU-Z screenshot of an Intel Rocket Lake system too.

In another update, via TechPowerup, it seems that there is no possibility of Ryzen 3000 Series or older AMD processors supporting SAM due to hardware limitations. Meanwhile, it is claimed it would be possible for Intel platforms to support this feature as far back as Haswell - but good luck getting those BIOS updates.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Posted by spolsh - Fri 04 Dec 2020 10:20
13.37 % better … really … l33t is back LOL
Posted by mtyson - Fri 04 Dec 2020 11:11
MSI's press release about its SAM / Re-Size BAR support on Intel motherboards accidentally includes a CPU-Z screenshot from a Rocket Lake system. I wonder how long that will stay live.

https://www.msi.com/news/detail/3de9ffbb012f2849cfea6f542e6e83de
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 04 Dec 2020 11:24
Zen,Zen+ and Zen2 support??
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Fri 04 Dec 2020 12:00
CAT-THE-FIFTH
Zen,Zen+ and Zen2 support??

Yeah, I had been wondering if I am brave enough to install that Beta X470 bios and see if that has it. Not that I have the matching GPU unless they backport support to Vega 56, but fingers crossed for free upgrades delivered by software updates.

Edit: Ah, the article update says no chance.
Posted by scaryjim - Fri 04 Dec 2020 12:37
DanceswithUnix
… Edit: Ah, the article update says no chance.

There's a surprisingly useful comment on the TPU article about why - apparently the relevant x86 extension instructions are microcode-emulated in earlier AMD processors which adds significant latency. My reading is therefore that the technology would work, but would be too slow to provide any benefit.

