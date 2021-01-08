EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin Hydro Copper unveiled

The stable mate of the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin Hybrid AiO we saw unveiled last September has been showcased on social media. The upcoming EVGA RTX 3090 Kingpin Hydro Copper graphics card appears to be based upon the same PCB, designed in collaboration with overclocker Kingpin, but features a Hydro Copper (HC) waterblock for installation into PC systems featuring a custom LCS.

EVGA's Global Product Management Director, Jacob Freeman, published a picture of the powerful new graphics card earlier today. You get a very clear view of the card's waterblock and can see the monitor and power connectors (surface mount power connector components seen though the Perspex) but there is no sign of the cool flip-up OLED status display the AiO version rocked. Thankfully Freeman followed up to answer a question about this seemingly missing flip up display, confirming it would indeed be a feature of the HC version of the Kingpin RTX 3090 card.

So, we know that this upcoming RTX 3090 features 3x 8-pin power connectors which will be welcomed by OC enthusiasts. On the PCI back plate there are 3x DP and 1x HDMI monitor connectors. Atop of the card you can see standard format liquid cooling loop in/out flow connectors.

As Freeman didn't share any hardware tech specs one might assume for now that it shares the out of the box GPU boost clock of 1.92GHz, the same as the Hybrid AiO version – but no one will be buying this card and running it without delving into EVGA's GPU overclocking utilities.

As a reminder, Kingpin, AKA Vince Lucido, used this same RTX 3090 PCB to achieve a 2.58GHz core clock at 1,069mV with memory running at 10,750 MHz (21.5Gbps) – though he did so with lashings of LN2 applied. A reference standard RTX 3090 GPU runs at 1.70GHz.

Last but not least, the Kingpin Hybrid AiO model costs US$1999 when available, and the FTW HC model is $1849 (again, when available), so this Kingpin HC should be priced somewhere between these price points. We don't have any word on availability.