Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory spotted

by Mark Tyson on 2 April 2020, 13:11

Late last year Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Super desktop graphics cards were launched. Green team partners released various versions of this GPU, using similar cooler designs to existing GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 models in their stables. HEXUS reviewed a Palit Super StormX OC sample, and there were passive versions released too. Now it looks like the range of lower-end Turing GTX16 graphics cards will become even more varied as VideoCardz has spotted a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory.

In brief, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory is pretty much as it sounds. That means it has the same amount of CUs as its GDDR5-based brother (the GTX 1650) but benefits from the added memory bandwidth the GTX 1650 Super (with 12Gbps GDDR6). However, it still fits below the GTX 1650 Super with its 1,280 CUs. Check out the comparison chart below.

 

CUs

Boost

Memory / type

Interface

Bandwidth

GTX 1660 Ti

1,536

1,770MHz

6GB GDDR6

192bit

12Gbps

GTX 1660 Super

1,408

1,785MHz

6GB GDDR6

192bit

14Gbps

GTX 1660

1,408

1,785MHz

6GB GDDR5

192bit

8Gbps

GTX 1650 Super

1,280

1,725MHz

4GB GDDR6

128bit

12Gbps

GTX 1650 GDDR6

896

1,590MHz

4GB GDDR6

128bit

12Gbps

GTX 1650 GDDR5

896

1,665MHz

4GB GDDR5

128bit

8Gbps

 

The source comments that Nvidia doesn't call "the new model is not called the GTX 1650 Ti, although NVIDIA already has one for the mobile market". This kind of decision will make the purchasing of a new GTX16 graphics card more confusing than it has to be. As you can see in the image above, the two Gigabyte GTX 1650 SKUs which differ by their GDDR5/GDDR6 memory choice are only distinguishable by small print on the box. The older GDDR5 8Gbps model is codenamed the GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD, while the newer 12Gbps GDDR6 model is the GV-N1656WF2OC-4GD (my underlining, not Gigabyte's).

Above you can see the spec list snipped form the Gigabyte site where the new card was listed. In addition to the dual fan model, Gigabyte has a single fan Mini-ITX form factor version of the GTX 1650 GDDR6 with the codename GV-N1656OC-4GD. Again, with 'OC' as part of the Gigabyte naming scheme, this is a factory overclocked sample.

Posted by Xlucine - Thu 02 Apr 2020 15:45
Faster memory on the same thing? We can't complain (better than them sneaking out a DDR4 version!), but I'm struggling to see a point. I guess it'll be the fastest half-height card around, if they make a half-height version?