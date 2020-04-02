Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory spotted

Late last year Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Super desktop graphics cards were launched. Green team partners released various versions of this GPU, using similar cooler designs to existing GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 models in their stables. HEXUS reviewed a Palit Super StormX OC sample, and there were passive versions released too. Now it looks like the range of lower-end Turing GTX16 graphics cards will become even more varied as VideoCardz has spotted a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory.

In brief, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR6 memory is pretty much as it sounds. That means it has the same amount of CUs as its GDDR5-based brother (the GTX 1650) but benefits from the added memory bandwidth the GTX 1650 Super (with 12Gbps GDDR6). However, it still fits below the GTX 1650 Super with its 1,280 CUs. Check out the comparison chart below.

CUs Boost Memory / type Interface Bandwidth GTX 1660 Ti 1,536 1,770MHz 6GB GDDR6 192bit 12Gbps GTX 1660 Super 1,408 1,785MHz 6GB GDDR6 192bit 14Gbps GTX 1660 1,408 1,785MHz 6GB GDDR5 192bit 8Gbps GTX 1650 Super 1,280 1,725MHz 4GB GDDR6 128bit 12Gbps GTX 1650 GDDR6 896 1,590MHz 4GB GDDR6 128bit 12Gbps GTX 1650 GDDR5 896 1,665MHz 4GB GDDR5 128bit 8Gbps

The source comments that Nvidia doesn't call "the new model is not called the GTX 1650 Ti, although NVIDIA already has one for the mobile market". This kind of decision will make the purchasing of a new GTX16 graphics card more confusing than it has to be. As you can see in the image above, the two Gigabyte GTX 1650 SKUs which differ by their GDDR5/GDDR6 memory choice are only distinguishable by small print on the box. The older GDDR5 8Gbps model is codenamed the GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD, while the newer 12Gbps GDDR6 model is the GV-N1656WF2OC-4GD (my underlining, not Gigabyte's).

Above you can see the spec list snipped form the Gigabyte site where the new card was listed. In addition to the dual fan model, Gigabyte has a single fan Mini-ITX form factor version of the GTX 1650 GDDR6 with the codename GV-N1656OC-4GD. Again, with 'OC' as part of the Gigabyte naming scheme, this is a factory overclocked sample.