Aorus C700 Glass E-ATX chassis unveiled

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off what it humbly calls the "tower of extreme power." The new Aorus C700 Glass full tower case is an angular tempered glass behemoth which is the first to implement the Aorus falcon design without reservations. In other words, the case takes the form of a stylized falcon head. Yes, it has RGB lighting too.

The designers of the Aorus C700 Glass haven't just been bold, they have decided to go big with this design. The full tower case has plenty of room for today's most powerful components (max compatibility specs to follow, below) so as well as an E-ATX motherboard you will be able to pack in a 420mm liquid cooling system, up to 10 storage devices, and up to eight case fans. With plentiful space cooling, and airflow, Gigabyte marks this chassis as a good choice for extreme performance.

Aorus C700 Glass max compatibility specs:

Motherboard up to E-ATX

CPU coolers up to 198mm tall

Graphics cards up to 490mm long

PSUs up to 200mm long

Storage: 6x 2.5-inch SSD, 4x 3.5-inch HDD (or you can use the four larger 3.5-inch mounts for 2.5-inch devices)

Expansions slots: 8+2

LCS cooling: 420mm rad top, 360mm rad front, 140mm rad at rear

Air cooling: three 140mm or 120mm fans at the top and front panels respectively, and one 140mm or two 120mm at the rear. The case comes with three 120mm PWM fans at the front plus two 120mm ARGB fans at the rear.

Overall size: H=714 W=301 D=671 mm (19.2Kg)

Above you will note the large degree of flexibility afforded by the max compatibility figures, with lots of choice for storage and cooling configurations. In such a case some may like the choice of vertical or horizontal GPU installation and this is facilitated by Gigabyte – so you can show off your GPU from its best angle.

On the topic of showing off, the Aorus C700 Glass has a built in ARGB and PWM hub controller, providing three 5V 3pin ARGB connectors and five PWM connectors, which allows users to connect extra RGB strips and expand more thermal fans. The system uses Gigabyte's familiar RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting sync tech. Gigabyte has paid attention to keeping the interior design clean with cable management space and ties, and a PSU shroud.

For easy to reach I/O the Aorus C700 Glass has four USB3.0, a 20 GB/s USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, a HDMI, audio port, RGB buttons and fan speed buttons all on the top front edge.

Gigabyte hasn't so far shared the pricing and availability info for the Aorus C700 Glass.