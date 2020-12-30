vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Aorus C700 Glass E-ATX chassis unveiled

by Mark Tyson on 30 December 2020, 11:11

Tags: AORUS, Gigabyte (TPE:2376)

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off what it humbly calls the "tower of extreme power." The new Aorus C700 Glass full tower case is an angular tempered glass behemoth which is the first to implement the Aorus falcon design without reservations. In other words, the case takes the form of a stylized falcon head. Yes, it has RGB lighting too.

The designers of the Aorus C700 Glass haven't just been bold, they have decided to go big with this design. The full tower case has plenty of room for today's most powerful components (max compatibility specs to follow, below) so as well as an E-ATX motherboard you will be able to pack in a 420mm liquid cooling system, up to 10 storage devices, and up to eight case fans. With plentiful space cooling, and airflow, Gigabyte marks this chassis as a good choice for extreme performance.

Aorus C700 Glass max compatibility specs:

  • Motherboard up to E-ATX
  • CPU coolers up to 198mm tall
  • Graphics cards up to 490mm long
  • PSUs up to 200mm long
  • Storage: 6x 2.5-inch SSD, 4x 3.5-inch HDD (or you can use the four larger 3.5-inch mounts for 2.5-inch devices)
  • Expansions slots: 8+2
  • LCS cooling: 420mm rad top, 360mm rad front, 140mm rad at rear
  • Air cooling: three 140mm or 120mm fans at the top and front panels respectively, and one 140mm or two 120mm at the rear. The case comes with three 120mm PWM fans at the front plus two 120mm ARGB fans at the rear.
  • Overall size: H=714 W=301 D=671 mm (19.2Kg)

Above you will note the large degree of flexibility afforded by the max compatibility figures, with lots of choice for storage and cooling configurations. In such a case some may like the choice of vertical or horizontal GPU installation and this is facilitated by Gigabyte – so you can show off your GPU from its best angle.

On the topic of showing off, the Aorus C700 Glass has a built in ARGB and PWM hub controller, providing three 5V 3pin ARGB connectors and five PWM connectors, which allows users to connect extra RGB strips and expand more thermal fans. The system uses Gigabyte's familiar RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting sync tech. Gigabyte has paid attention to keeping the interior design clean with cable management space and ties, and a PSU shroud.

For easy to reach I/O the Aorus C700 Glass has four USB3.0, a 20 GB/s USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, a HDMI, audio port, RGB buttons and fan speed buttons all on the top front edge.

Gigabyte hasn't so far shared the pricing and availability info for the Aorus C700 Glass.

HEXUS Forums :: 12 Comments

Posted by Luke7 - Wed 30 Dec 2020 11:38
Aorus motherboards (especially ITX B559) and Aorus ram is simply beautiful. But whoever is designing their GPUs and apparently cases really need to get on the same wavelength as the mb/ram designers. This, while probably pretty good to build with, looks like something from 10+ Years ago with added rgb.

Honestly, I think we’re beginning to see the back of the “gamer” aesthetic that, well, looks like this, and are heading (slowly) to cleaner builds. Good cases like NZXTs offerings and Fractal’s are wonderfully clean and modern. So are many motherboards and ram kits these days. GPUs are lagging but getting there slowly (founders edition cards, xfx thiiic was clean, if a poor implementation and their new merc cooler). This case is just a big step in the opposite direction of industry trends.
Posted by virtuo - Wed 30 Dec 2020 12:46
Luke7
This, while probably pretty good to build with, looks like something from 10+ Years ago with added rgb.

Honestly, I think we’re beginning to see the back of the “gamer” aesthetic that, well, looks like this, and are heading (slowly) to cleaner builds. Good cases like NZXTs offerings and Fractal’s are wonderfully clean and modern. So are many motherboards and ram kits these days. GPUs are lagging but getting there slowly (founders edition cards, xfx thiiic was clean, if a poor implementation and their new merc cooler). This case is just a big step in the opposite direction of industry trends.

Agreed, this is one of the better OTT RGB cases I've seen lately, but my first thought was it looks like an Alienware case from when Alienware were good. Would be good to see a review, get a better idea of dimensions as it seems the plastic bits add a lot to the footprint. The design does seem good for a 420mm rad up top, since the roof looks angled reducing the chance of it fouling the motherboard/RAM. That's the biggest disappointment of my case was even though 420 was ‘supported’, it meant you wouldn't also be able to install a motherboard at the same time.

I think NZXT, Fractal and Phanteks (to a degree) have got it right, subtle classy designs that look good with both blackout and RGB nightmares inside
Posted by QuorTek - Wed 30 Dec 2020 13:31
can't we get something practical and good instead of these weird shapes, something to work with deeper depth for better room for radiators and such?!? and still being able to create an airflow?!?
Posted by mers - Wed 30 Dec 2020 15:27
There's a lot of cases that look hidious to me and this is another one. As stated above sleek and elegant is making a comeback rather than these gauldy offerings. I'm not averse to glass panels to display the innards especially with the RGB trend at the moment but that can be done with subtlety and elegance if done right. More thought to airflow , cable management and the slow uptake to providing USBc ports let alone monsterous GPU cards should be the priority than making a case that looks like a piece of junk from a Star Wars film. Another thing that bugs me is lack of cable grommets on cases wether budget or not , surely mere pennies for these and a constant rebuke from reviewers on tech sites. I change cases every couple of years just for a change , kinda like redecorating , get bored easily. lol. I think the industry should take note of the trend towards small form factor picking up should should point to not wanting an imposing lump for a PC anymore.Personally I prefer ATX and a Mid Tower for cooling and expansion options but each to their own.
Posted by liquidflower - Wed 30 Dec 2020 15:28
It doesn't have enough RGB

