HEXUS Week In Review: ROG Strix G15 and B550 PG Riptide

ASRock B550 PG Riptide
Looking to build a new rig based on AMD's AM4 processors? There's real merit in considering the B550 chipset over the dearer X570 for all ...
PCSpecialist Quartz Elite R
Any PC gamer contemplating putting together a new build in 2021 is likely to run into the issue on ongoing stock shortages. I've spent the ...
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
AMD has made decent incursions into the laptop space with its latest CPUs. The U- and H-series offer compelling performance and solid battery life, so ...
Corsair 7000D Airflow
It is literally turning out to be a big week for Corsair. Having launched its largest all-in-one cooler to date, the iCue H170i Elite Capellix, ...
Audacity's user data collection causing consternation
App recently bought by Muse Group, ...
Edge of Eternity developer shares thoughts on FSR, DLSS
The JRPG will be one of ...
Vivo smartphone patent includes flying camera drone
The quadcopter drone is stowed in ...
- Sandy Bridge engineering veteran returns to Intel
- Qualcomm's Apple M1 challenger will reach laptops next year
- Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Gen4 AIC SSD claims 'fastest' crown
- Nvidia Cambridge-1 is the UK's most powerful supercomputer
- Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on 8th October
- InWin 309 GE case front panel becomes a 'gaming platform'
- Royal Navy tests rescue drones for 'man overboard' accidents