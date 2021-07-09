vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: ROG Strix G15 and B550 PG Riptide

by Parm Mann on 9 July 2021, 16:01

ASRock B550 PG Riptide

Looking to build a new rig based on AMD's AM4 processors? There's real merit in considering the B550 chipset over the dearer X570 for all ...

PCSpecialist Quartz Elite R

Any PC gamer contemplating putting together a new build in 2021 is likely to run into the issue on ongoing stock shortages. I've spent the ...

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

AMD has made decent incursions into the laptop space with its latest CPUs. The U- and H-series offer compelling performance and solid battery life, so ...

Corsair 7000D Airflow

It is literally turning out to be a big week for Corsair. Having launched its largest all-in-one cooler to date, the iCue H170i Elite Capellix, ...


