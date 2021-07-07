Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on 8th October

Nintendo has unveiled the long rumoured update to its docking hybrid Switch games console, which it first released in 2017. The new 'Nintendo Switch (OLED model)' - its official name includes those brackets - has a couple of significant upgrades. However, some of the 'Switch Pro' rumours regarding an updated SoC, and 4K DLSS capabilities, seem to have been way off the mark.

As per its name, the main upgrade delivered to the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), which will come with a US$50 premium to the existing model, is its screen. It is bigger at 7-inches in diagonal, offers the appealing OLED deep blacks and rich colours, and it fits in the same size unit so offers reduced bezels, and this makes sure docks (and Joy-Cons) are cross-compatible. In addition to the screen changes there are some other changes / upgrades and for quick reference and simplicity I have charted all the changed specs and features below.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) changes / upgrades:

7-inch 720p OLED screen (up from 6.2-inches) offering smaller bezels

64GB built-in storage (double original model)

More substantial kick stand construction with granular angle adjustment

Ethernet port in dock

Enhanced audio

Available in traditional neon red/blue colour scheme with a black dock, or in a white/black colour scheme with a white dock

So, what happened with the new Nvidia SoC, DLSS, and 4K Switch gaming? The original Switch is still selling like hot cakes, and it is possible that Nintendo would have difficulty sourcing new and advanced processors in the current state of semiconductor market. Executive Director & Video Game Industry Advisor, The NPD Group, Mat Piscatella observes that "The Switch OLED is right out of this successful playbook". He reasons that the new revision will stabilise the demand curve for the Switch console, "maintaining sales performance, and preventing the pull of price drops and stale inventory".

Having read various comments on forums and from gaming industry names, it does seem that the extra $50 for the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) won't upset the apple cart of sales for this generation, but keep it ticking over smoothly. A beefed-up 4K upgrade, as per the Bloomberg sourced rumours, is more likely to come next year.

If you are interested in the OLED screen packing Switch, it will become available starting from 8th October and in the US it has an MSRP of $349.99. Nintendo UK says it will come with an RRP of £309.99.