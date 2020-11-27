vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: custom RX 6800 XTs enter the fray

by Parm Mann on 27 November 2020, 16:01

Tags: Sapphire, HP (NYSE:HPQ), PowerColor (6150.TWO), WD (NYSE:WDC)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeptj

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+

For many, Sapphire is the premier solution for PC gaming enthusiasts wanting aftermarket cards based on AMD GPUs. There's good reason for this as the ...

HP EliteBook 840 G7

HP has refreshed its range of business laptops with the introduction of the EliteBook 840 G7. Aimed specifically at professionals in the market for a ...

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil Limited Edition

Common practise in the high-end PC graphics space is to first release a GPU by building a reference board around it. Nvidia does this with ...

WD Black SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD (1TB)

AMD's adoption of the PCIe 4.0 interface for M.2 storage has provided the necessary boon for vendors specialising in cutting-edge drives. Intel is moving over ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!