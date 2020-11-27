HEXUS Week In Review: custom RX 6800 XTs enter the fray

LATEST REVIEWS

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ For many, Sapphire is the premier solution for PC gaming enthusiasts wanting aftermarket cards based on AMD GPUs. There's good reason for this as the ...

HP EliteBook 840 G7 HP has refreshed its range of business laptops with the introduction of the EliteBook 840 G7. Aimed specifically at professionals in the market for a ...

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil Limited Edition Common practise in the high-end PC graphics space is to first release a GPU by building a reference board around it. Nvidia does this with ...