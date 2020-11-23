AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics hits 2.8GHz on LN2

Last week HEXUS reported upon the news that overclocker Lucky Noob had achieved a world record 3DMark Fire Strike score using a reference AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and the stock cooler still in place. Yes, the eyebrow raising feat was achieved with the air cooled RX 6800 XT, however it was noted that the partner CPU was put under LN2 to help the score along. To recap, Lucky Noob got his Radeon RX 6800 XT to run at 2,650MHz with the stock triple fan cooler and go on to score 47,932 in Fire Strike.

This weekend a new 1GPU HWBot record was set in Fire Strike by overclocker Takukou, who went on to snatch the Fire Strike Extreme world record too. In Fire Strike Takukou comfortably beat Lucky Noob's effort by recording a score of 49,456, and in Fire Strike Extreme the TecLab OC expert scored 30,274.

Takukou secured first place in both Fire Strike records using the same setup. It is worth noting up front that, as per our headline, the overclocker used LN2 cooling on both the CPU and GPU to achieve these records. However, no power limit modding was done. System setup was as follows:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 'Vermeer' on LN2 at 5.600GHz

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (Navi 21) on LN2 at 2.800GHz

MSI MEG X570 Godlike motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z Royal 32GB RAM kit

Though these world records are milestones, it is still early days with Radeon RDNA 2 GPU overclocking. Custom designs from AMD partners are on the way shortly, which might precipitate new and better scores. Additionally we have the Radeon RX 6900 XT coming along in a fortnight – an event for which some of the big names in OC may be keeping their powder dry.