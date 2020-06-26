HEXUS Week In Review: AMD B550 and AOC C27G2ZU

AOC C27G2ZU
Gaming monitors are very much a case of personal preference. Some savour the extra eye candy of a 4K resolution, others take a liking to ...
Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma
Decided on all-in-one liquid cooling for your next build? The next question is probably one of radiator size. Your choice may be dictated by chassis ...
Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi
AMD's B550 chipset enables the latest Ryzen 3000-series (Matisse) processors to expose their PCIe 4.0 lanes for graphics and storage. This means users can tap ...
Elgato Wave:1
Elgato has established itself as a go-to brand for content creators and streamers wanting to up their game, and following a 2018 acquisition by Corsair, ...
