HEXUS Week In Review: AMD B550 and AOC C27G2ZU

LATEST REVIEWS

AOC C27G2ZU Gaming monitors are very much a case of personal preference. Some savour the extra eye candy of a 4K resolution, others take a liking to ...

Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma Decided on all-in-one liquid cooling for your next build? The next question is probably one of radiator size. Your choice may be dictated by chassis ...

Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi AMD's B550 chipset enables the latest Ryzen 3000-series (Matisse) processors to expose their PCIe 4.0 lanes for graphics and storage. This means users can tap ...