Intel Tiger Lake laptops will be available in July (Dutch retailer)

Intel Tiger Lake laptops are due to arrive in retail this summer and Intel confirmed this timescale to investors on 23rd April. With its newest thin and light laptop targeting processors due shortly, it has rather quietly started to indulge in pre-release marketing activity. Marketing kits for TGL CPUs have already landed in the hands of Legit Reviews editor Nathan Kirsch, for example, and last week we saw Intel Chief Performance Strategist, Ryan Shrout, casually share a video of a Tiger Lake laptop running Battlefield V.

Just ahead of the weekend some pretty solid evidence of the impending release of the first Intel Tiger Lake laptops came via Dutch tech retailer listings. Centralpoint.nl is a heavyweight tech retailer in Holland and published listings for two variants of the Acer Swift 5 laptop, with a tech spec summary, pricing, and availability details.

Twitterer HXL seems to be the first to have shared the listings and luckily they screen-shotted them for posterity as Centralpoint.nl seems to have realised its mistake - so now the listings have gone.

As you can see from the screens, the Acer Swift 5 is a 14-inch FHD touch Windows 10 laptop. The currently available Swift 5 models are thin and light models, and this push to be the lightest 14-inch clamshell laptops is expected to continue. However, from late July buyers will have the option of a big hike in integrated GPU performance with TGL's upgraded Xe GPU present. Perhaps Acer will be able to make the Swift 5 even thinner and lighter if it eschews the current Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU configurations.

Both of the 14-inch Acer Swift 5 laptops listed have 16GB of RAM, sizable SSDs, Intel Wi-Fi 6, FHD touchscreens, finger print readers, and Windows 10 Pro installed. They are priced either side of €1,000, in their Core i5 1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7 options, however those prices exclude VAT. Centralpoint listed the availability date as 27th July 2020.