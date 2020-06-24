Epic's free game vault campaign precipitates 61m active users

The Epic Games Store (EGS) made a big splash in the PC gaming industry when it was announced in late 2018. Epic set its ship on course as being an industry-busting proposition, seriously re-balancing the developer / store revenue split, as well as implementing other tweaks and changes from what had become 'standard' for PC games portals.

After the store went live around the globe, Epic seems to have experimented with various promotional ploys for gamers. In order to grab users from competitors like Steam, GoG etc, it began the controversial practice of paying publishers for exclusivity periods. Several highly anticipated AAA PC games were scalped in this way, including the likes of Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 (partial exclusive), and Control. It is probably this (anti) competitive practice that stirred PC gamers to dump so much criticism onto the EGS.

Thankfully exclusivity deals weren't the only promotional thrust backed by Epic. It started to provide big name game giveaways, and in early 2020 this activity was judged such a success for the store that it was officially extended through the rest of the year. Since that time we have seen giveaways of titles such as; GTA V, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and Ark Survival Evolved.

The last 'The Vault' promo title

The creative and media company behind the Epic Games Store freebies campaign, dubbed 'The Vault', has shared some interesting data about its success. Havas Media says that its 'user acquisition campaign' which ran from 14th May through 18th June featured a major, top-secret free game giveaway each week that players could acquire and keep forever. Executed across 21 markets worldwide, the campaign is said to have helped Epic make some big gains.

Havas claims that the EGS currently enjoys an "average Peak Concurrent Users (PCCU) on PC of 13 million and Monthly Active Users (MAU) on PC of over 61 million". These are impressive figures, especially when compared against the established PC games store Goliath, Steam, which boasts about 95 million monthly users and an average of 14 to 20 million peak concurrent active users per day.

Epic continues in its weekly games freebies, though the games are a bit lack lustre compared to 'The Vault' a week ago. Currently it is giving away Pathway, to be followed by AER Memories of Old, and Stranger Things 3: The Game - starting from tomorrow.