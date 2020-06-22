Raijintek unveils the Morpheus 8057 AMD/Nvidia GPU cooler

Raijintek has unveiled its latest aftermarket cooler for GPUs, the Raijintek Morpheus 8057. This time around (check out the predecessors here), Raijintek has built this cooler with very broad compatibility. It supports a wide range of modern AMD and Nvidia GPUs including the AMD Radeon RX 5600 and RX-5700 (XT) graphics cards, and Nvidia graphics cards from the GeForce RTX 2060 to the RTX 2080 Ti (yes, and everything in between).

The key features of the Raijintek Morpheus 8057 are as follows:

Design has 12x 6mm copper heat pipes and 129 fins (all black) with mirror copper 40x38mm base

Option to mount 2x 120mm case fans to the radiator

With fans cools up to 360W (don't have a figure for passive operation)

3pc copper and 8pc aluminium heatsinks provided for memory and VRM chips

Mounting screws, clips, backplate and thermal adhesive provided in package

Cooler size: 254 x 100 x 44mm, weight 515g.

Raijintek conspicuously doesn't make any performance claims for the Morpheus 8057 in its product pages other than the headline cooling capability of up to 360W. I guess that's because the performance will depend upon your system fans and what fans you decide to strap onto this aftermarket design.

Since the design is pretty similar looking to the Morpheus II, one can look at reviews of that unit for some indication of the possibilities. I found a 2018 review of the Morpheus II at PC Kombo and the swapping out of the factory cooler from a Sapphire Pulse RX 580 made a big difference to operational temperatures and noise when gaming in The Witcher 3. This aftermarket design is somewhat bulkier though. The predecessor retails at approx £55 and then you may have to budget for 120mm case fans of your preference if you don't have any spares in your drawer. Going back even further in time, HEXUS reviewed the original Morpheus, strapped onto a EVGA reference GeForce GTX 780 Ti, back in 2014.

Raijintek doesn't mention the price and availability date for the Morpheus 8057, other than it is "coming soon".

Source: Raijintek via HardwareLuxx